Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview-

Darlington Raceway; Friday, May 7, 2021

Track: Darlington Raceway – Oval (1.366 Mile)

Race: LiftKits4Less.com 200; 147 Laps –45/45/57; 200.1 Miles

Date/Broadcast: May 7, 2021 7:30 PM EST

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: JordanAndersonRacing, Twitter: J66Anderson

Jordan Anderson – No. 3 Rusty’s Off Road / Lunch Time Investments

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Darlington Raceway

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Anderson will start the LiftKits4Less.com 200 from the 31st position on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

Darlington Raceway Stats: Friday night’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 will mark Anderson’s second NCWTS start at Darlington Raceway. In the Inaugural NCWTS event at Darlington Raceway in 2020, Anderson would start 19th and finish in 24th position.

Rusty’s Off Road; Family owned and operated, Rusty’s Off-Road is a leader in the 4X4 industry with their innovative line of Jeep specific products. Being able to have in-house manufacturing capabilities Rusty’s is able to control cost and sell retail at wholesale cost without sacrificing quality. Rusty’s has grown from a small business with 2 bays’ serving a regional market to a worldwide company in a 65,000 square foot building.

To see all of the available products Rusty’s Off Road has to offer for your JEEP visit them online at RustysOffroad.com

Lunch Time Investment's; Lunch Time Investments, LLC. (LTI) located in Columbia, South Carolina by founder and CEO, Nicholas Sambenedetto holds a passion for helping others. LTI helps mentor individuals and companies in how to invest, how to purchase/store cryptocurrency, and additionally offer consulting services. In addition, LTI purchases storage units from auction and resells their contents. Typically, people have an idea but don't know how to turn it into action. Most people don't have a lot of time and get consumed in design on how to get it done. That is where Lunch Time Investments, LLC can help. It is done over the course of Lunch!

Additional information on Lunch Time Investment LLC. can be found at LunchTimeInvestments.com

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating almost 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri's No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the 'Where Price Sells Cars" mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram.

Jordan Anderson Quotes; “This scheme is a tribute to my future father-in-law Larry McReynolds as this is what the car looked like when he made his NASCAR Cup Crew Chief debut at Pocono Raceway in 1982 with a young Mark Martin behind the wheel. We all know Larry’s deep love of his home state of Alabama so I am happy to have Rusty’s Off Road an Alabama company as a part of the race weekend with us”

Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 008 for Anderson to compete with in Friday night’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway. Having last been on track for JAR just a few weeks ago at Richmond Raceway in driver Howie DiSavino III NCWTS debut No. 008 would finish in the 34th position. In No. 008’s first action of the 2021 season Anderson competed with it at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March claiming a Top-25 finish in the 25th spot. No. 008 has also saw action four other times for JAR dating back to last season competing at Kansas, Michigan, Richmond, and Phoenix. In the most unlikely of situations Chassis No. 008 was unloaded as a backup truck in the July Kansas double-header in which it would earn its best finish of the year with a 15th place finish.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.