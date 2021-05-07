Rackley W.A.R. Team Report: Darlington Raceway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: LiftKits4Less.com 200

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021

Venue: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway

Track Description: 1.366 mile(s)

Race: 200.8 miles / 147 Laps

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck

Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged seven starts with one driver, Timothy

Peters, resulting in an average starting position of 21.1 and an average finishing position of 24.1.

Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR … Rackley W.A.R., co-owned by Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton, pay tribute to

Tennessee-native Bobby Hamilton with a throwback paint scheme that will appear on the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet

Silverado, driven by Timothy Peters. Hamilton collected a victory on March 14, 2003 at the Darlington Raceway with this

paint scheme. It was his second series victory at the Darlington Raceway.

Chad Kendrick, crew chief of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, worked at Bobby Hamilton Racing, located

in Mount Juliet, Tenn., from 2004 to 2007. Peters made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with Bobby

Hamilton Racing on April 9, 2005 at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Darlington Raceway Best in Show Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote … Fans have the opportunity to make their

voices heard by casting their votes to determine the ‘Best in Show’ throwback paint scheme at the Darlington Raceway in

the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Fans are able to cast their votes via https://www.darlingtonraceway.com/VanityPages/2021/NCWTS-Throwback-Fan-Vote.aspx until the end of Stage 1 of the LiftKits4Less.com 200, and the winner will be announced during Stage 2. Voting is limited to (1) vote per person per email address per day, per series.

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

The Lady In Black Statistics … This weekend marks Timothy Peters’ third Darlington Raceway appearance in the

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made his series track debut on August 14, 2010.

The Danville, Va.,-native has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes at the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Camping

World Truck Series. In 2010, Peters started from the pole-position and finished in the second-place. Peters has completed

294 of 294 laps contested at the “Lady in Black.”

Speedway Stats: Timothy Peters has 145 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks

1 to 2-miles in length). He has two wins (Las Vegas, Phoenix), 33 top-five finishes and 72 top-10 finishes, and has collected

an average finish of 12.8.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 147-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which

takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 21st-place Kansas), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 27th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Timothy Peters will start at the Darlington Raceway from the 21st-place on Row 11.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 31, towards Turn 4.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has

one top-ten finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Darlington, S.C.-facility in three starts. Each of the

three starts at the Darlington Raceway has been with a Chevrolet Silverado.

Catch the Action … The LiftKits4Less.com 200 at the Darlington Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, May 7,

starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Darlington at 6:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on the

Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In the Rearview Mirror: Kansas Speedway … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 21st-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Wise Power 200 at Kansas

Speedway on Saturday, May 1. Peters started in the 22nd-place in the 40-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30

he was in the 25th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Peters was scored in the 20th-place. He was scored as high as

the third-place at the Kansas Speedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On the Darlington Raceway:

“This week is a special week for our Rackley W.A.R. team, being able to have one of Bobby Hamilton’s winning Darlington

Raceway paint schemes on the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado.

“Darlington Raceway is an awesome track, and in my two career starts at the track I have had great success. Our result

from the Kansas Speedway does not reflect how we ran throughout the race, and how hard Chad and the entire Rackley

W.A.R. team have worked. Hoping to take that momentum we have into Friday night, and capitalize on a good result.”

TIMOTHY PETERS DARLINGTON RACEWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

August 14, 2010 Too Tough To Tame 200 1 2 147/147 running 47

March 12, 2011 Too Tough To Tame 200 11 6 147/147 running 0

