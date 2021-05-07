Darlington Raceway to Fully Open Grandstands for Fall NASCAR Race Weekend on Sept. 4-5

Cook Out Southern 500 to Launch NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at the Track Too Tough To Tame

DARLINGTON, S.C. (May 7, 2021) – Darlington Raceway will open its grandstands to full capacity for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs over the fall race weekend on Sept. 4-5. There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action from the grandstands for the famed Cook Out Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m. and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

“Our loyal race fans have displayed their passion for NASCAR at Darlington Raceway throughout the pandemic, so this is a key moment in our storied track’s history to fully open our gates once again for the fall race weekend featuring one of the crown jewel races of NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp.

“Thanks to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his administration for their collaboration in helping us take this step forward together as a state to welcome the best fans in motorsports back home to the track Too Tough To Tame.”

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Darlington Raceway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer and adjust health and safety protocols as necessary. Any updates will be made available on www.darlingtonraceway.com.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the track Too Tough To Tame, is home to the award-winning Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and/or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).