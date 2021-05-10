Dover International Speedway grandstands sold out for Sunday, May 16 ‘Drydene 400’ NASCAR Cup Series race

DOVER, Del. (May 10, 2021) – Dover International Speedway’s grandstands, which have a limited capacity for the May 14-16 weekend due to COVID-19-related social distance requirements, are sold out for the Sunday, May 16 “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race, track officials announced today.

Tickets can still be purchased for the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race (5 p.m.) on Friday, May 14 and the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) on Saturday, May 15.

Less than one month after earning approval from state public health officials that guests could return to the Monster Mile on a limited basis, the track received overwhelming positive responses from its guests and is prepared to welcome campers and fans back to the world’s fastest one-mile oval for this weekend’s NASCAR tripleheader.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding we heard from fans during our reseating process and we look forward to welcoming them back in the grandstands this weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s track president. “We thank not only our fans for their continued loyalty and enthusiasm, but also Delaware public health officials for their confidence in us to host this weekend’s races safely.”

Special fan procedures will include social distancing in grandstands and concession lines, the use of digital tickets for all grandstand seats, the required wearing of masks, enhanced cleaning in high-traffic areas, added hand sanitizer stations and infield access prohibited except for race teams, track personnel and select media.

The “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1) is the 103rd Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

Follow Speedway news and updates on DoverSpeedway.com and via social media at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

# # #

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.