FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: DOVER ADVANCE

The NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR Cup Series will compete this weekend at Dover International Speedway. Unlike last season when the track hosted consecutive doubleheaders for each series in August, there will be only one race for each with the NXS event set for Saturday and Cup on Sunday.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, May 15 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, May 16 – NASCAR Cup Series, 2 p.m. (FS1)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT DOVER

· Ford has 27 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins at Dover.

· Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick all have series wins at Dover.

· Richard Petty won the inaugural race at Dover while driving a Ford in 1969.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT DOVER

· Ford has 13 NASCAR XFINITY Series wins at Dover.

· Mark Martin won Ford’s first series event at Dover in 1987.

· Joey Logano won a series-record four straight Dover races from 2012-13.

HARVICK RECORDS FORD’S 700TH CUP WIN

The last NASCAR Cup Series race held at Dover International Speedway resulted in an historic milestone as Kevin Harvick recorded Ford’s 700th all-time series victory. Harvick dominated the second half of the weekend doubleheader, sweeping all three stages and leading 223-of-311 laps to win for the seventh time in 2020. The victory also clinched the regular season championship for Harvick, who went on to lead the series with nine victories.

NEWMAN AND DOVER

Ryan Newman has 18 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and three of those have come at Dover International Speedway (2003-1, 2003-2, 2004-2). That represents a tie for the most wins he has at any track with the other being New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Newman is coming off his third top-10 finish of the season after a 10th-place run at Darlington on Sunday. That’s already one more top-10 effort than he had in 33 starts last year.

ANOTHER FIRST FOR THE KING

Ford won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Raceway in 1969 when Richard Petty drove to victory lane on July 6. That marked the only year in which The King drove a Ford and was the fourth of nine wins for him that season, and it came in dominating fashion as he led half of the 300 laps, including the final 109. It was a Ford day all-around as the Blue Oval led every lap in the race with Lee Roy Yarbrough (124) and David Pearson (26) combining to lead the ones Petty didn’t, and had nine of the top 11 finishers.

JUNIE GOES TO VICTORY LANE

Dover proved to be magical for the late Junie Donlavey, who won the only NASCAR Cup Series race of his career at Dover on May 17, 1981 in the Mason-Dixon 500 when driver Jody Ridley took the checkered flag. Ridley had a good car that day, but it was even more reliable and that proved the difference. Neil Bonnett was the dominant driver as he led 404 of the first 459 laps, but he blew an engine that ended his day. Cale Yarborough appeared to be the main beneficiary as he inherited the lead, but the same fate befell him 20 laps from the finish and sent him to the garage. That left Ridley to assume the top spot and he held on from there to register his first and only Cup win. It also ended up being Donlavey’s only trip to victory lane. The Richmond native made 863 starts and fielded strictly Ford products from 1965-2002 in NASCAR’s top series that featured names like LeeRoy Yarbrough, Fred Lorenzen, Harry Gant, Ricky Rudd, Ken Schrader and Dick Trickle.

FROM 500 TO 400

In 1997 Ford swept both Dover events, but it’s remembered for historical reasons because when Ricky Rudd won the spring event on June 1, 1997 it marked the speedway’s final 500-mile event. Rudd took advantage of being in the right place at the right time after leader Ernie Irvan was involved in an accident with 29 laps remaining. Rudd took over the lead and held off Mark Martin over the final few laps to lead a Ford sweep of the top four spots. Martin bounced back a few months later by winning the fall event, which marked the inaugural 400-mile race at the track. That started a streak that saw him win three straight fall events at the Monster Mile.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES DOVER WINNERS

1969 – Richard Petty

1978 – Bobby Allison (2)

1980 – Bobby Allison (1)

1981 – Jody Ridley and Neil Bonnett

1985 – Bill Elliott

1986 – Ricky Rudd (2)

1987 – Davey Allison and Ricky Rudd

1988 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1990 – Bill Elliott (2)

1994 – Rusty Wallace (Sweep)

1997 – Ricky Rudd and Mark Martin

1998 – Dale Jarrett and Mark Martin

1999 – Mark Martin (2)

2004 – Mark Martin (1)

2005 – Greg Biffle (1)

2006 – Matt Kenseth (1)

2007 – Carl Edwards (2)

2008 – Greg Biffle (2)

2011 – Matt Kenseth (1)

2018 – Kevin Harvick (1)

2020 – Kevin Harvick (2)

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES DOVER WINNERS

1987 – Mark Martin (1)

2001 – Jeff Green (2)

2002 – Greg Biffle (1)

2004 – Greg Biffle (1)

2007 – Carl Edwards (1)

2011 – Carl Edwards (Sweep)

2013 – Joey Logano (Sweep)

2015 – Chris Buescher (1)

2017 – Ryan Blaney (2)

2019 – Cole Custer (2)

2020 – Chase Briscoe (2)