Pocono Raceway and CRC Announced the CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

LONG POND, Pa. (May 12, 2021) – Pocono Raceway today announces a new partnership with CRC Industries under which the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at ‘The Tricky Triangle has been renamed the CRC Brakleen 150. The CRC Brakleen 150 is part of the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader at Pocono Raceway and will take place before the weekend’s first of two NASCAR Cup Series races on Saturday, June 26. Additionally, both Pocono Raceway and Brakleen are celebrating 50-year anniversaries this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome CRC Industries and Brakleen to the Pocono Raceway family,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway’s President. “CRC is a well-recognized name in the motorsports and automotive world. Having them as part of our 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend is special, especially as partners on Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Saturday ticket holders will get to see two races for the price of one – the CRC Brakleen 150 Truck Series race and the weekend’s first of two NASCAR Cup Series races.”

CRC Industries is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its flagship brand, Brakleen®, the number one selling brake parts cleaner worldwide. The Raceway is also celebrating ’50 Year of the Tricky Triangle’ in honor of the first race on the historic, triangular-shaped 2.5-mile superspeedway in 1971.

“The timing of Brakleen’s 50th anniversary with Pocono Raceway’s 50th anniversary made this a great year to partner together,” said Perry Cozzone, CRC Industries’ CEO. “Both companies have such a rich history in the state of Pennsylvania, serving the passions of people who love products that work fast, and vehicles that run fast. CRC is thrilled to be a part of this historic event.”

Pocono Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the weekend’ first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th.

Kids, ages 12 and under can attend all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway for free in 2021. Grandstand parking is also free and coolers are welcome. Pocono Raceway offers a variety of Grandstand ticketing options for adults starting at $10 on Friday and $45 on Saturday or Sunday. Camping options are also available, with limited availability due to demand, starting at $200. To purchase tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929 (1-800-RACEWAY.)

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including “The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show,” Tough Mudder and a wide range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.



About CRC Industries, Inc.

CRC Industries, Inc. (www.crcindustries.com) is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional, serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, hardware, and aviation markets. CRC global trademarked brands include CRC®, Evapo-Rust®, K&W®, MaryKate®, SmartWasher®, Sta-Lube®, and Weld-Aid®.