CRC Industries, Pocono Raceway announce Camping World Truck Series entitlement partnership

Horsham, PA – CRC Industries is pleased to announce its entitlement partnership with Pocono Raceway, as the track will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the CRC Brakleen 150.

CRC, an industry-leading global supplier of specialty products and formulations, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its flagship brand, Brakleen®, the #1 selling brake parts cleaner worldwide.

The partnership will come together for the highly-anticipated Pocono Raceway Doubleheader Weekend, featuring 5 NASCAR and ARCA races over three days. The green flag will wave for the CRC Brakleen 150 at noon on Saturday, June 26.

“The timing of Brakleen’s 50th anniversary with Pocono Raceway’s 50th anniversary made this a great year to partner together,” noted Perry Cozzone, CEO of CRC Industries. “Both companies have such a rich history in the state of Pennsylvania, serving the passions of people who love products that work fast, and vehicles that run fast. CRC is thrilled to be a part of this historic event.”

Nestled in the Pocono Mountains, ‘The Tricky Triangle’ is one of the most historic tracks on the NASCAR circuit, located merely 80 miles from CRC headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania. Also celebrating its 50th year of racing on their 2.5-mile triangular shaped track, the landmark is renowned for its unique configuration and boasts the longest frontstretch in motorsports.

“We are thrilled to welcome CRC Industries and Brakleen to the Pocono Raceway family,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “CRC is a well-recognized name in the motorsports and automotive world. Having them as part of our 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend is special, especially as partners on Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Saturday ticket holders will get to see two races for the price of one – the CRC Brakleen 150 and the weekend’s first of two NASCAR Cup Series races.”

Operating at full capacity, Pocono Raceway’s jam-packed Doubleheader Weekend schedule will include an ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 and a NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, June 26, followed by the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the second of two NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27.

Live coverage for the CRC Brakleen 150 begins Saturday, June 26 at noon on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90. For tickets, starting at $45 for adults and FREE for kids (ages 12 and under,) please visit poconoraceway.com. To learn more about CRC Industries and their range of maintenance products, visit CRCIndustries.com.