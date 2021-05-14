24MX proud Official Sponsor of the FIM ISDE 2021 in Italy

For several years 24MX has been a key player in the off-road market thanks to the performance of its online shop and the wide range of products for riders, motorcycles and an extensive variety of accessories essential to daily riding activities.

24MX’s DNA is not limited to just digital as it also aims to be active on the field of play by supporting organisations, and moto club tracks at each level of the sport, from amateur competitions to top national and international levels.

As one of the oldest international off-road competitions dating back to 1913 and the longest standing enduro race worldwide, the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) is the perfect mix, bringing together top international teams from five continents and skilled amateur club teams in the same mass event.

While coming on board for the ISDE, 24MX a company born from the digital world joins the history and supports the strong values of the event and therefore are proud to become an official sponsor of the 2021 edition in Italy. A country that is a stronghold of the European enduro market and a leading nation in enduro sport, thanks to its rich history and numerous FIM World Champions.

Loyal to its sports’ supporting commitments the 24MX partnership at the event aims to achieve several objectives: to provide direct help to the local moto clubs, to be close to the fans and daily enduro riders with special offers, as well as sharing the passion for the ISDE by spreading content thanks to the brand’s wide community.

The ISDE is a demanding race, especially this edition potentially. As clearly announced since the first mention of the event “a taste of Italian style enduro” is quite an indicator of the race toughness which will emphasise the merit of the teams and riders who are able to cross the finish line on the last day. Thanks to the association with 24MX, a passionate sport brand, this special moment will be highlighted to greet all the successful riders.

Henrik Zadig, 24MX CEO: “Supporting the industry helps us to stay close to our passionate and fellow riders. At 24MX, we are proud and honoured to be sponsoring the Six Days of Enduro 2021 edition in Italy. The Six Days of Enduro is a very competitive race with a remarkably long history. It has succeeded in gathering riders and teams from all over the globe, inspiring many riders to dream of conquering this incredible competition. We can’t wait to see some great racing!”

Fabio Muner, FIM Marketing & Communication Director: “Bringing 24MX on board as a sponsor for this year’s ISDE represents an important moment and is a powerful illustration how such an historic event can form a partnership with an ultra-modern company that is of the main players in terms of off-road online stores globally. They have clearly identified that the FIM International Six Days of Enduro remains the biggest Enduro event worldwide, and how they can use this opportunity as a strong communication and marketing tool, and a great platform to reach the wider enduro audience.”

About 24MX / Pierce Group AB

24MX is part of Pierce Group. Pierce is a leading European e-commerce company selling motorcycle and snowmobile gear, parts, accessories and streetwear to passionate customers through the online stores 24MX, XLMOTO, and Sledstore.

24MX offers an extensive assortment of well-known external brands and popular private brands at competitive prices for all types of riders, beginners to experienced. Finding parts for a specific motorcycle is made easy by the function “Fit my bike”. Add the bike details and the site will provide the parts that fit.

24MX is present offline by sponsoring events and supporting motorcycle clubs and riders all over Europe. 24MX also has a strong online presence with over one million followers on Social media, where 24MX interacts with its passionate community sharing news, content from races, and offers.

Click here to find out more about 24MX.