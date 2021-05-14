RCR Event Preview – Dover International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Dover International Speedway… Richard Childress Racing is no stranger to Victory Lane at Dover International Speedway, with four NASCAR Cup Series wins and three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the track affectionately known as the Monster Mile. The Welcome, N.C. organization has also captured 24 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes in the Cup Series at the concrete oval.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Dover 200 at Dover International Speedway will be televised live Saturday, May 15, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Dover 400 at Dover International Speedway will be televised live Sunday, May 16, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Fishing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Dover International Speedway… Dillon has 15 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Dover International Speedway, earning his best finish of seventh in October 2018 and finishing ninth in his most recent appearance at the track in August 2020. In eight previous NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at the track, Dillon’s best finish is fourth in May 2015, and he is the June 2013 Xfinity Series pole sitter at the Monster Mile. The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion has two starts at the track in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of fourth in the May 2011 event. He also finished ninth at the track in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race.

Welcome, Huk… Huk is the fastest-growing fishing brand with an authentic passion for its products and lifestyle. Based in Charleston, S.C., at the confluence of three major rivers and a stone’s throw from the Atlantic Ocean, Huk’s product developers enjoy a dizzying array of angling opportunities that help shape and mold its purpose-built fishing brand. Huk is a fast-growing brand with wide-reaching appeal that resonates with RCR’s fan base. Huk serves as the Official Gaiter of Richard Childress Racing. For more information, visit www.hukgear.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Does Dover drive like a giant Bristol, or not so much?

“Not so much. There’s a lot of aero stuff that comes into play at Dover because you’re going so fast. You see different lines come into play as the rubber builds up. It’s always fun on a long run when you can run way up by the fence and find speed. I’m looking forward to it.”

How hard is that when you pick up rubber during the cautions?

“Yeah it’s just a process that we go through every week that we have to try and balance our car around. It can get difficult at times, but Dover is a place where it’s fun.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Linkage Pins Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Dover International Speedway… Reddick has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover International Speedway, with his best finish of 13th coming last year. Reddick has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Monster Mile, earning his best finish of third in the series during the spring 2019 race under the direction of crew chief, Randall Burnett. Reddick also has one NASCAR Truck Series win at Dover from 2015.

About Cat Linkage Pins and Bearings… Don’t let one of your smallest parts become your weakest link. Cat® linkage pins and bearings keep your machine and your work moving, all day, every day. Unlike competitive options, Cat linkage pins and bearings are designed with the machine to strict Caterpillar specifications. That means every joint is a perfect fit delivering precise productivity, longer life and lower operating cost.

Celebrating Cat Owner’s Club… Commemorating Cat customers by featuring 2 Cat Owner’s Club members on the car. Help us spotlight Cat customers Contech, Inc. from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Plavchak Construction Co., Inc from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. If you are a Cat Customer, you to can join the Cat Owner’s Club at cat.com/OwnersClub.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your expectations heading into Dover this weekend now that you have a couple of Cup starts there?

“To be honest, I really don’t know. As much as teams maybe want to look back at Bristol to make things better at Dover, I don’t know how much you really can. We just didn’t get it right for the doubleheader at Dover last year. We were decent in the first race but didn’t make the right adjustments for Day 2 and went the wrong way. That was low-downforce race last year, which we have again this year, so we’ll see how it goes. I’m hoping that some of the gains we made that made us really good at Bristol in the fall last year will apply to Dover for us this time around. I really like Dover and have had some good success there in the Trucks and Xfinity cars. Mistakes have just been made here and there along the way at Dover, but I’m hoping that narrative changes this weekend. I do love the track, and I love going up there. It’s a fast concrete oval, and it’s really demanding.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Dover International Raceway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Dover International Speedway, both coming in the doubleheader weekend in 2020. The 26-year-old has also competed in one NASCAR Truck Series event at the Monster Mile.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

Dover is a unique, concrete high-banked oval. How have you prepared to go there this weekend?

“Dover is unlike any track that we go to. Even though Bristol is also a concrete high-banked oval, there really aren’t a ton of comparisons when it comes to the driver perspective. The track surface typically allows you to have a couple different lanes, which is helpful. Andy Street (crew chief) and I have been working on the sim and watching film to prepare the best we can for Saturday’s race and I’m looking forward to slaying it.”