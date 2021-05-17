5 best racing slots games that make you smell the burnt rubber of the track

You are craving an adrenaline rush but you can’t get to the race track? No need to illegally alter your car and endanger the streets of your neighborhood, you can find the excitement on some thrilling motorsports-themed racing slots instead! These slots will get your blood rushing through your veins and have your heart racing by 170 beats per hour, making you practically smell the burnt rubber from the track!

For even more excitement, online casinos also give casino bonuses to new players. This usually gives them extra bonus money to play with as well as their own money. This is great as you can try out the different racing slots below with the extra bonus money to see which is your favorite.

So, if you are a true thrill seeker, check out these adrenaline-fueled slots to find your ideal match:

1. Fast street races and screaming engines with Drive: Multiplier Mayhem by NetEnt

This 5-reel, 15-pay line slot has beautiful effects with a city background that remind you of the streets of Tokyo. Jette, a fearless lady street racer, is the main character in this race. Your goal is to work together and beat the 3 shady-looking rivals in the thrilling race.

The bonus game is where the real street racing starts! The further you drive, the bigger your winnings! Each time you beat an opponent, you win free spins in which you can win loads more.

We must say, even the intense music creates a suspenseful atmosphere. You can hear the engine revs increasing and the rubber burning into the concrete with every spin!

2. Adrenaline thrills and turbo boosts on Street Racer by Pragmatic Play

Just like all other street races, the goal in Street Racer is to pass the finish lines before your rivals do so. But before you can participate, you must qualify for it. After this, you can hit the gas pedal and go!

The 5×4 reels slot has 40 pay lines with absolutely stunning graphics. It features the unbeatable racers Bolt, Alpha, Firefly, Ignite, and the team’s leader, Vapor. The background is the famous Las Vegas strip with two bolides on the side, impatiently waiting to be driven at high speed.

Although we must say that the base gameplay is a little reserved and could have a little more action in it, the quality of the design and the suspenseful bonus round easily make up for it.

3. Retro street racing with Speed Cash from Play’n GO

Truth be told, this is clearly a rather basic slot that reminds you of the classic fruit slots. Speed Cash’ graphics are very simple and feature 3 rows and 1 pay line.

Cars, gold, and money are the symbols on the reels. If 1 car appears on one of the reels, you win twice your stake amount. 2 cars on the reels will get you 6 times your bet amount. If 3 cars appear on the rolls, the progressive jackpot is yours!

What stands out is the lack of background music in this game. The background is almost quiet, which allows you to fully enjoy the magic sound of a revving engine and spinning tires at each spin. Craving to hear this beautiful sound can easily be a reason why any motorsports enthusiast wants to keep playing Speed Cash!

All in all, we can recommend this slot if you love old-school slots and can’t stop listening to the typical auto racing noises.

4. Racing to fortune with Rally 4 Riches from Play’n GO

Screeching tires and tons of horsepower are waiting for you in Rally 4 Riches!

Its design is fairly simple: it features 3 x 3 symbols with 5 fixed pay lines. On top of that, a bonus reel features multipliers, wilds, and bonus symbols.

Falcon, Wolf, and Cheetah are your opponents in this race to win the Championship Race Bonus. Each round will increase your speed level: 1st gear will make your move at snail’s pace, 6th gear will make you drive at absolute lightning speed! Of course, the higher you score on the board, the bigger your bonus amount will be.

5. Chase the thief in your fast sports car with Hotline by NetEnt

Although this is not a motorsports-themed slot, this game features speeding cops in beautiful sports cars which will captivate you. In Hotline, you submerge into the 80’s Miami Vice-atmosphere with flashy neon lights and iconic palm trees. You are partnering up with Rivera and his buddy Quinn and chase the mysterious Kittie Weiss, who just committed a jewelry robbery in Miami.

The hotline has 5 reels and 30 pay lines and you can choose to play with 1, 2, or 3 hotlines. It’s recommended to play with 3 hotlines since the Return to Player percentage will be a whopping 97.04%.

Although Hotline does not offer a jackpot, its maximum win on bets is well worth it. The maximum win on a single line is 2,000 coins but the maximum simultaneous win is a massive 60,000 coins!