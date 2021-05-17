Idemitsu Lubricants America and Mazda Motorsports Cap Record-Setting Race Weekend with Podium Finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LEXINGTON, Ohio, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Under nearly perfect weather conditions at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, the Idemitsu Lubricants America-sponsored No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda RT24-P DPi, driven by Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis, qualified on pole and led the first half of the 122-lap race, before finishing third at the IMSA Acura Sports Car Challenge sprint race Sunday.

The podium finish capped a weekend that saw Tincknell smash the Mid-Ohio track record for the Daytona Prototype international class cars to qualify number one. Tincknell stormed the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course in 1 minute, 10.027 seconds (116.080 mph) during qualifying to lower the IMSA DPi track record by almost 0.7 seconds, a record previously held by Mazda and Oliver Jarvis.

At the drop of the green flag, Tincknell and Jarvis dominated for the first half of the race before relinquishing the lead and fighting hard for the podium finish. “It definitely hurts that the trophy has a number 3 on it,” said Tincknell after the race. “A 15-second lead in the race but the roll of the strategic dice didn’t fall our way this time. Super proud of every member of the team for a fantastic job and turnaround this weekend.”

The record-setting effort was met with enthusiasm by the Idemitsu support team. “It was a great weekend for Idemitsu and Mazda, setting a track record in qualifying and running strong in the race,” said Mike Park, Senior Director OES and Automotive Aftermarket, Idemitsu Lubricants America. “We have three podium finishes this year and are challenging for every win.”

The Mazda Motorsports Idemitsu No. 55 team resumes action June 11-12 when the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season continues at the Detroit Grand Prix.

