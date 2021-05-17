Logan Bearden joins Niece Motorsports for Circuit of the Americas

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden will join Niece Motorsports for the highly anticipated Toyota Tundra 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sat., May 22, 2021.

Bearden, 25, a Super Late Model standout from the West Coast will drive the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado in the inaugural event with support from Bearden Automotive and Parker Electric.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity with Al Niece and Niece Motorsports for COTA this weekend,” said Bearden. “Cody (Efaw, general manager) and the rest of the Niece Motorsports have been very attentive making sure we are well prepared for the biggest opportunity of my racing career so far.

“I have some road course experience and have even turned some laps at COTA in the past, so I’m hoping that will be a benefit for us not only during practice on Friday but leading up to qualifying and the race. Our goal is to go out there and leave nothing on the table and bring the team and partners home with a satisfying finish.”

Niece Motorsports will field four trucks for the 41-lap event. In addition to Bearden, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team will have fulltime drivers Carson Hocevar and Ryan Truex with Bayley Currey aboard the team’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado to complete the lineup.

With COTA marking the first Truck Series race outside of the Fort Worth area and Texas Motor Speedway, Niece Motorsports has circled the 3.4-mile road course as an opportunity to shine, especially in the home state of team owner Al Niece.

“We are excited to have Logan join Niece Motorsports this weekend at Circuit of the Americas,” added Efaw. “This is a really special weekend for our team owner Al Niece, being based so close by in Texas. I know he’s excited to have a few drivers from Texas on the team this weekend.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of a new racecourse and seeing what Logan can do on track.”

The Toyota Tundra 225 (41 laps | 139.81 miles) is the ninth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., May 21st from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for the following morning beginning at 8:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 12:30 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

