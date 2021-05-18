Clubhouse Media to Tap into Millions of NASCAR Fans Through Skip Barber Partnership

Company Leverages Key Partnership to Deepen Relationship with $8B Global Motorsports Industry

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that, through its continued marketing partnership with Skip Barber Racing School (“Skip Barber Racing”), Clubhouse Media will be marketing itself through NASCAR to its millions of racing fans.

Skip Barber Racing will participate as a racing team at the NASCAR at COTA event this weekend (May 21-23) near Austin, Texas, at the Circuit of The Americas racing venue. The cars racing for the Skip Barber Racing team at the event will showcase the Clubhouse Media brand and logo as their title logo.

“The live broadcast of this event will likely put 5-7 million pairs of eyeballs on our brand and logo,” noted Chris Young, President of Clubhouse Media. “We will also likely have access to many millions more in on-demand global streaming viewers. This is just one step in our continuing move to further connect with fans of one of the world’s most popular sports. We will have some significant announcements coming soon that should further clarify our big-picture strategy in this domain. But this is an excellent next step.”

As the longest running racing school in the U.S., Skip Barber Racing has trained over 350,000 drivers in the past 45 years, over 5,000 of which have become professional drivers, including well known stars such as Sergio Perez, Juan Pablo Montoya, Colton Herta, Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, and Marco Andretti. A remarkable 40% of current NASCAR and INDYCAR drivers were trained at Skip Barber Racing.

Clubhouse Media influencer Lindsay Brewer, an emerging star female racecar driver with more than 2 million social media followers, and a current part of the Skip Barber Racing Formula team, will be on hand at the NASCAR race to help support and promote the event.

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Please follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.