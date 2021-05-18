Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Reignites Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resorts to serve as partner for RCR at races in Texas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (May 18, 2021) – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will once again team up with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, marking the seventh season of partnership for the organizations. America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resorts will be the primary partner on Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Pocono Raceway later this season. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will also serve as an associate partner at the Circuit of the Americas and Road America races on both Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

“I am thrilled to be driving for Kalahari and having the opportunity to spend time with family while staying at the Resorts during multiple race weekends this year,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Chevrolet. “Kalahari is truly the ideal place for family-fun. I enjoyed visiting the resorts a lot before I became a dad, but now I’m even more excited to experience all Kalahari has to offer from my son’s point of view.”

As part of the expanded partnership, NASCAR fans will see content across driver and RCR social media channels highlighting how America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resorts have something for family members of all ages! Amenities at the resort include indoor and outdoor water slides, Tom Foolery’s arcade and amusement park, signature dining options, as well as luxurious spa treatments from Spa Kalahari and Salon.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon,” said Kalahari Resorts and Conventions owner Todd Nelson. “The relationship continues to highlight the adventurous and fun spirits of both the Kalahari Resorts and RCR teams.”

The newest location for the authentically-African resorts opened in Round Rock, Texas this past November with more than 1.5 million square feet of family fun. The unique all-under-one-roof family destination also can be found at locations in the Poconos in Pennsylvania, in Sandusky, Ohio and in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

For more information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, visit www.rcrracing.com. To find information or book a stay at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, visit www.KalahariResorts.com.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and now open in Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, Sensory Friendly Certified in 2020 (Ohio), Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting’s 2020 Smart Stars Awards, Parents’ Magazine 2019 Kids’ Travel Award Winner and TripAdvisor’s 2018 and 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts and download images and b-roll, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).