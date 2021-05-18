Wayne Taylor Racing at COTA for LST season opener this weekend

Brownsburg, Ind. (May 18, 2021) Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing will begin its sixth season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. The seven-time championship winning team will field five drivers in three different classes (PRO, AM, LB Cup).

Daniel Formal from San José, Costa Rica, will pilot the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing in the PRO class with Kyle Marcelli as his co-driver. Formal’s previous success in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship includes four podiums and one win. Kyle Marcelli, the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge GT4 Champion, will look to bring further success to the Wayne Taylor Racing stable in his first LST season.

Ashton Harrison returns to Wayne Taylor Racing as a solo driver in the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the AM class. The third year LST veteran rose through the ranks from the LB Cup where she became the first female to win a Lamborghini World Finals race. Harrison finished the 2020 season with one win, seven podiums, three pole positions and two fastest laps.

Randy Sellari joins Wayne Taylor Racing in the AM class after taking top honors in the 2020 LB Cup Championship. He will pilot the No. 03 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

The 2020 Kart Circuit Autobahn Track Champion and current front running Formula Regional Americas driver, Jordan Missig, will pilot the No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the LB Cup class.

Following the season opening event at COTA, the 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship will then head to Virginia International Raceway for Rounds 3 & 4 (June 4 – 6), followed by Watkins Glen International for Rounds 5 & 6 (June 24 – 27), Road America for Rounds 7 & 8 (August 6 – 8), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for Rounds 9 & 10 (September 10 -12), and Misano, Italy for the Lamborghini World Finals (October 28 – 29).

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Lots of excitement and anticipation for the opening round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. To start, I am extremely grateful and honored to drive for Wayne Taylor Racing in the No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo. Furthermore, I look forward to the challenge of a new car and new series. We race to win and that’s the goal. Of course, we don’t expect it to be easy, it never is, and this year’s grid appears to be a record setting with thirty-plus entries, and a Pro category filled with many fast and experienced drivers. We must be smart and fast to win. I know WTR, Danny and myself are up for the challenge.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“I’m super excited for the 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season opener this weekend. Joining Wayne Taylor Racing has always been so far out of reach and now that it’s happened, I am so thankful and proud to be representing such a team. It feels good to be making the transition to the PRO category and I think we’re very prepared and we can fight for some wins. I feel like I’m competing at my highest level in my 25-year life. Kyle and I got along well at the test, he’s a very fast driver.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

I’ve be preparing for the first race of the season by been spending a lot of time focusing on physical and mental fitness to prepare for longer runs, consistency and overall performance. I’m very thankful to CoreSyte and Philbin Sports Performance for their guidance to helping me prepare for this season. I have also been spending much more time on the DPi side this year and I’ve learned so much by just watching the DPi drivers communicate with their engineers about the car, track, and competitors. After testing at COTA earlier this year, I feel confident going into the first race of the season.

Randy Sellari, No. 03 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“I’m excited to be back with WTR and begin my Lamborghini Super Trofeo AM class challenge after a successful 2020 LB Cup Championship. The AM field will be one of the more competitive fields this year with many new and existing fast and skilled drivers vying for our respective championship. In fact, the entire season will be a challenge with 30+ cars, starting with an exciting first race at COTA, where Lamborghini hasn’t raced since 2017. With that said, I believe I’ve given myself the best chance of success by having the premiere and seasoned professionals of WTR in my corner. I couldn’t be happier sharing this challenge with them and my new teammates.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

“I’m really excited and looking forward to have the opportunity to work with Wayne Taylor Racing this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. I was fortunate enough to be able to test a Lamborghini earlier this year, So I am going to use what I learned there and apply that here. “