AmericanMuscle Customer Build| Supercharged S550

PAOLI, Pa. (May 19th, 2021) – Mustang parts authority, AmericanMuscle (AM) continues its “Customer Build” YouTube series with the release of a new video. In the spotlight is a 2015 S550 Mustang GT with a customized S197 fog light grille. AM host, Justin Dugan catches up with owner Nick Harper from California to get the backstory on his impressive build. A detailed parts list, additional images, and product details can be found at americanmuscle.com.

“It sticks out to me because of the grille and…the front end and everything, but it’s got the power to back it up, and the interior is…the most gnarly S550 interior I’ve ever seen.” – Justin Dugan

Justin jumps right in to ask about the addition of the S197 fog light grille into the S550. After an initial mock-up, Nick modified a Boss 302 grille and fit it behind a brand-new MP Concepts GT500 bumper. He also added Raxiom LED Projector Headlights to ‘keep the Mustang DNA.’ Additional upgrades include a Whipple Supercharger in red, MMD Rad Extension Covers, RTR wheels, and more. Nick cranked up his Redline interior with a digital dash swap and custom upholstery to give his Mustang a next-level look. The video wraps up with Nick’s upcoming plans to ship his Mustang to Germany where he will fulfill his bucket-list dream of taking it on a Nürburgring.

AM’s “Customer Build” video series is for Mustang enthusiasts who like to modify and drive, build and race late-model Mustangs. Nick’s S550 is an outstanding build with tasteful mods and a killer grille. AM plans to continue the series providing a place where Mustang owners can connect, learn, and come away with a few ideas for their own build.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=504287&from=0 ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

