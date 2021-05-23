CHEVY NCS AT COTA: Race Notes & Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

ECHOPARK TEXAS GRAND PRIX

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES & QUOTES

MAY 23, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Llumar Camaro ZL1 1LE Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE Ross Chastain, No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1 1LE AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Hyperice Camaro ZL1 1LE Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

Chase Elliott (Chevrolet) Kyle Larson (Chevrolet) Joey Logano (Ford) Ross Chastain (Chevrolet) AJ Allmenginger (Chevrolet

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series continues with Round 15, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, on Sunday, May 30. FOX will telecast the race live at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner

IT DOESN’T SEEM TO MATTER THE CONDITIONS. IF IT’S A ROAD COURSE, YOU’RE GOING TO FIND YOUR WAY UP FRONT. THIS IS YOUR SIXTH ROAD COURSE RACE WIN AND 12th CAREER VICTORY

“I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve never won a rain race before, so it’s kind of cool. And I’m just super proud of our team for just continuing to fight. We started the day, and we weren’t very good. I just kept pushing myself and we kept making some good changes throughout the day and got to where I thought we were on pace with those guys there at the end. So, I’m really proud of that. It’s not the greatest thing ever, for it to rain and to have a rain race win, if it’s your first one; but I think it’s okay if it’s down the road, so I’m pretty excited about that. I’m looking forward to next week and trying to keep it rolling.”

AT THE END OF THE RACE, YOU WERE A COUPLE OF LAPS SHORT ON FUEL. ALAN (GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF) TOLD YOU TO START PUSHING. YOU PICKED UP THE PACE INCREDIBLY AT THE END. YOU WERE TWO SECONDS QUICKER THAN ANYBODY IN THE FIELD. WHAT DID YOU DO DIFFERENT?

“I just kept pushing myself harder and harder. Some areas on the track though were getting, actually, really treacherous, I felt like. The back straightaway was puddling up and starting to hydroplane and do some weird stuff. My only option was to just kind of send it through those spots and just hope for the best.

“Like I said, I’m just really proud of our team. This is two-in-a-row for Hendrick Motorsports and the 800th win for Chevrolet. I couldn’t be more proud of Chevy and it’s the 268th win for Hendrick Motorsports.

“Thanks to all the fans for hanging in there today. It’s great to have Llumar on the car this week and get this win together. I know everybody is used to seeing us in our NAPA colors, but it’s good to have them on board.

“I’m just proud of our team. To come here and fight, it’s not the ideal way to win, but we’ll definitely take it and move on down the road.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 4th

“Fourth place, solid day. Car was fast in the rain. My goodness. Just keep it on track was my plan, and we did that. I had a few close calls, and we did get into a few people, but I think a lot of people did. Learned a lot and this girl (taps watermelon), is going to have to wait for another day. Close, and its cool to be disappointed with a top five. Congrats to Chevrolet on their 800th win. Is that possible? The Clover Chevy…..there were some guests, some Clover guests and there were a ton of Clover machines on property today. Awesome stuff. I was proud of the effort of relaying through our spotters of Josh Wise and Scott Speed. The Skip Barber Racing School here at COTA taught me a ton in the last year at road racing and in the rain. Thank you boys and girls, thank you CGR, and on to the next.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“To start the day off in COTA with my first NASCAR Cup Series pole was unreal. Our No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet was so fast, and that is a huge testament to all the hard work everyone does at RCR, ECR and Chevrolet. Road racing has been a big challenge in my career, and I’ve worked really hard to get better at it. The race today was wild. It was so difficult to see out there with the rain, but my spotters did a good job of helping me navigate around the track. We came back through the field a handful of times for a variety of reasons during the day, so we definitely had the speed to compete. It was just really tough out there and we just needed a little more time. I’m thankful we were able to get both stage points and a top-10 finish out of the day, but I wish we were somehow able to finish the day safely. I would have loved to get this Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet and their 40+ veteran team members that were riding along with me a little farther up, but hopefully I made them proud with our effort today. Congrats also to Chevrolet on 800 wins in NASCAR. Hopefully we’re part of the next one.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 11th

11 STRAIGHT TOP TENS COMES TO AN END HERE, WHAT ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT?

“Yeah, we honestly wanted to win today, and I thought we were in a great position and I just kind of jumped the gun on pitting too early. I got the rain tires on the car and we were a little too dry for it and wore them out. We were running fifth there in Stage 1 and the 21 got into us and tore the right rear up and we just had a bunch of damage after that. To finish 11th is awesome for this Liberty University Chevrolet team. They did a great job repairing it, but it never really drove the same because I think it knocked the rear end out of place. To finish 11th after that is good, it’s a bummer, but I thought for sure we would get a top 10 the way it was going and just unfortunately the rain came to hard. But it was a blast, I enjoyed it, and congrats to Chevrolet on their big win, and to Hendrick Motorsports. Getting close to breaking that record, so hopefully we can do it next week.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 WORKRISE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 12th

“Well, P 12, that is the best road course race finish for us ever. It was the craziest day I have ever had in racing. Thank you Workrise. Man, that was nuts. Crazy stuff happening all over the track. Got to race in the rain, and that was some crazy conditions, but congratulations to Chevrolet on the 880th win. Let’s go to the next one.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 BLACK ENTREPRENEUR INITIATIVE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 16th

“Decent day for the Lonely Entrepreneur Chevy. Made gains all day but the race getting called early cost us some spots. Felt good to have some better speed at the end, just have to keep improving at the road courses.”

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.