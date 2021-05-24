RCR Post Race Report – COTA

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet Team Earn Career-Best Road Course Finish with 12th-Place Result at Circuit of the Americas

Finish: 12th

Start: 14th

Points: 11th

“That was one of the craziest days I’ve ever had racing, so it feels good to get our career-best road course finish in the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet today! It was nuts. Crazy stuff was happening all over the track. We got to race in the rain, and that made for some unique conditions. Our Workrise Chevy was fast today, but the key to this race was survival. Visibility was an issue, especially down the backstretch. We had two penalties and still came back to finish 12th, so I’m pretty proud of that. Congratulations to Chevrolet on 800 wins. Let’s go to the next one.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Team Earn Pole and Stage Points En Route to Ninth-Place Finish at Circuit of the Americas

Finish: 9th

Start: 1st

Points: 15th

“To start the day off in COTA with my first NASCAR Cup Series pole was unreal. Our No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet was so fast, and that is a huge testament to all the hard work everyone does at RCR, ECR and Chevrolet. Road racing has been a big challenge in my career and I’ve worked really hard to get better at it. The race today was wild. It was so difficult to see out there with the rain, but my spotters did a good job of helping me navigate around the track. We came back through the field a handful of times for a variety of reasons during the day, so we definitely had the speed to compete. It was just really tough out there and we just needed a little more time. I’m thankful we were able to get both stage points and a top-10 finish out of the day, but I wish we were somehow able to finish the day safely. I would have loved to get this Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet and their 40+ veteran team members that were riding along with me a little farther up, but hopefully I made them proud with our effort today. Congrats also to Chevrolet on 800 wins in NASCAR. Hopefully we’re part of the next one.” -Tyler Reddick