Kaulig Racing Brings Rocky Boots Onboard for Home-Track Race

Jeb Burton to Drive the No. 10 Rocky Boots Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LEXINGTON, N.C. (May 24, 2021) – Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome Ohio-based boot manufacturer, Rocky Boots, onboard the No. 10 Chevrolet, piloted by Jeb Burton for the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio at the team’s home track, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Rocky Boots, a world leader in rugged outdoor and occupational footwear whose goal is to provide quality footwear to its customers, will extend its personal relationship with driver, Jeb Burton, to a newfound partnership with Kaulig Racing.

“Rocky is proud to partner with Jeb Burton and the No. 10 Chevrolet, and we look forward to cheering him on June 5th in Rocky’s home state of Ohio,” said Mike Roundhouse VP & Brand GM, for Rocky. “Rocky has a long history in motorsports, and we have a tremendous relationship with the Kaulig Racing family. We are excited to continue to grow this partnership and do our part to help get Jeb into victory lane.”

Burton, who earned his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) win earlier this season with Kaulig Racing, is an avid outdoorsman and forged a relationship with the boot company after meeting them at an outdoor trade show convention.

“I’m super excited to have another one of my great partners come on board at Kaulig Racing,” said Burton. “They have a been a loyal partner and great friends of mine the last few years, so I’m optimistic we can put on a good show for them.”

With values based on innovation and quality performance, Rocky Boots, like Kaulig Racing, considers Ohio its home base.

“We are extremely honored to have another one of Jeb’s (Burton) partners join the Kaulig Racing family,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Matt Kaulig, our team owner, is from Ohio, so Mid-Ohio is a special place for him and everyone at Kaulig Racing. We are proud to have another Ohio-based company join our team for this big weekend.”

The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio will take place on Saturday, June 5th at 1:00PM EST, with coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team also made its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Rocky Boots

Founded in 1932, ROCKY manufactures rugged outdoor, military, duty, work and western footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products are available in nearly 3,000 retail and catalog outlets. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. More information can be found at www.rockyboots.com.