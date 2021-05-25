Absolute Wall & Ceiling Systems and Fire Wall Signs joining Jeremy Clements Racing at Charlotte

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is extremely excited to continue building the JCR family with two new partners: Absolute Wall & Ceiling Systems and Fire Wall Signs. They will both make their debut into the NASCAR XFINITY Series in the Alsco Uniforms 300 as Co-Primary sponsors at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this coming Saturday, May 29th.

“I’m stoked to have Fire Wall Signs and Absolute Wall & Ceiling coming on board this weekend. They are totally new to NASCAR and we are fortunate to have them as sponsors and can’t wait to put on a good show for them and the Fans this weekend at Charlotte.” Clements said.

Joining as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race: Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: May 29th, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 1:00 pm EST on FS1

FAST FACTS:

• Best Start 17th – 5/2019

• Best Finish 13th – 5/2019

• 23rd career start at Charlotte

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

ABOUT FIRE WALL SIGNS INC

Fire Wall Signs, Inc. was founded in 2004 by Jimmy and Beverly Moore as a family owned and operated fire-rated sign company out of Wilmington, NC

Since its inception, Fire Wall Signs has continued to create and develop signs used to identify the actual fire-rated integrity of walls, both residential and commercial, in compliance with the International Building Code.

Today, Fire Wall Signs has become one of the largest nationwide suppliers of fire-rated signs to contractors and building owners. In addition to customers having the ability to purchase directly from Fire Wall Signs via its website, it has created more than 200 local distributors throughout the United States to better serve its customers.

Over its 17 years of existence, Fire Wall Signs has become one of the most widely recognized and accepted sign companies for marking and identifying fire-rated walls.

ABOUT ABSOLUTE WALL & CEILING SYSTEMS

Absolute Wall & Ceiling Systems, Inc. out of Wilmington, NC is a family operated commercial subcontractor providing metal stud, drywall and acoustical ceiling services throughout Southeast NC, Northeast SC and surrounding areas since 1999. We specialize in office up-fits, commercial build-outs, multi-family housing, assisted living developments, municipal projects, educational and healthcare facilities. As a certified woman business enterprise and veteran owned contractor, we are positioned to attend to private, state and federal contracting requirements. Our employees are family and have a vested interest in the professional execution of each and every project. Basically, our mission is simple – to provide top quality commercial wall and ceiling systems while working within the partnership and framework of customers, employees and vendors.