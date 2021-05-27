Young’s Motorsports | Toni Breidinger ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 Charlotte Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | ARCA Menards Series

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | General Tire 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Toni Breidinger

Primary Partner(s): HairClub®

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 10th

2021 Owner Points Position: 16th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 99; last competed at Kansas Speedway (Start: 13th | Finish: 12th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

She’s Back: Former United States Auto Club (USAC) standout Toni Breidinger has joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

Breidinger has competed in four ARCA events thus far in 2021 with hopes of a full-season slate aboard the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet SS.

In addition to ARCA, Breidinger also plans to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season with a detailed schedule to be announced at a later date.

Welcome To The Team: This weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Breidinger and Young’s Motorsports welcome HairClub® as the primary marketing partner of her No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Founded in 1976, HairClub® is North America’s number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For over 40 years, HairClub® has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love.

HairClub® has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

Kansas Speedway | Dutch Boy 150 Race Recap: In her most recent ARCA Menards Series race, Breidinger continued to make huge gains and continued to turn heads with her competitiveness aboard the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet SS.

After finishing 12th in her second career superspeedway race, Breidinger returned to an intermediate track for just the second time in her career. After starting 13th, she maintained a solid pace that kept her out of trouble and onto another 12th place result.

The finish moved her to ninth in the ARCA Menards Series standings after four races.

For the first time in 2021, Breidinger at Kansas was the only female competitor in the event.

Toni Breidinger ARCA Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s General Tire 150 will mark Breidinger’s first ARCA Menards Series race at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Toni Breidinger ARCA Intermediate Track Stats: At ARCA Menards Series tracks classified as a speedway, Breidinger has four starts throughout her career with an average finish of 18.0.

To The Point(s): Entering Charlotte, Breidinger sits 10th in the championship standings with 15 races remaining in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

78 points separate Breidinger from fifth in the championship standings currently held by D.L. Wilson.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team also secures 16th in the ARCA car owner standings.

Media Frenzy: Outside the race car, Breidinger continues to attract the attention of publications and news outlets throughout the country.

Some of her highlights during Women’s History Month include being featured of FOX Sport’s NASCAR Race Hub and the award-winning talk show Ellen hosted by television mogul Ellen DeGeneres.

Since her announcement joining Young’s Motorsports, she has been featured in several top outlets recently including the New York Post, The Real, POPSUGAR Fitness, The Today Show, About Her, CNN, People Magazine, talkSport 2, Us Weekly, SpeedFreaks, Hemmings, Autoblog and NowThis.

She’s Not New: While Breidinger is new to Young’s Motorsports, she is not new to the ARCA Menards Series. In 2018 she competed in three ARCA races and finished a career-best 10th at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway after starting 13th.

She additionally made starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, respectively.

Overall, she has six career ARCA Menards Series starts with one top-10, three top-15s and five top-20 finishes. She carries an average finish of 16.7 in ARCA competition.

Just The Facts: Breidinger is a 19-time USAC winner and finished fourth in the championship standings in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in 2020 with DLP Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Toni Breidinger, please visit, tonibreidinger.com, like her on Facebook (tonibreidingerracing) and follow on Instagram (tonibreidinger) and Twitter (@tonibreidinger).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Toni Breidinger Pre-Race Quotes:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I am excited to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. It will be my first time racing at this track, but I’m hoping my experience on the bigger tracks, including my most recent start at Kansas Speedway will prove to be helpful.

“My goal for Charlotte is to get all the laps in and learn more about the mile-and-a-half tracks.”

On HairClub® partnership: “My marketing partner this weekend is HairClub which is also a partner with my Young’s Motorsports teammate Spencer Boyd.

“They are a great brand to have on board for the demographic of NASCAR and I’m honored to represent them in such a big race like Charlotte.”

On her recent string of solid ARCA finishes: “Every race I set a goal and want to get as much seat time as possible and not only finish the race but complete as many laps as I can.

“I cannot thank the Young’s Motorsports team enough for their hard work and I hope we are able to continue to build off our last few consistent races on Saturday night.”

Race Information:

The General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the sixth of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Sat., May 29 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).