Midwest Moving Company and American Exteriors Join Brandon Brown for Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway | 1.5 Mile Tri-oval

Race: 12 of 33

Practice: Friday, May 28 | 4:30 p.m. ET | FS1

Qualifying: Saturday, May 29 | 10:00 a.m. ET | FS1 & PRN

Event: Alsco Uniforms 300 | Saturday, May 29 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FS1 & PRN

Stages: 45 / 90 / 200

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Stats | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Starts 2

Best Start 15

Best Finish 8

Brown on Charlotte:

“I’m excited to be racing in NASCAR‘s backyard this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Unlike last weekend, the weather looks dry and hot, so staying hydrated will definitely be a big key to success on Saturday.

“The Charlotte spring race is always a really special event because it lands on Memorial Day weekend; a time where we get to honor those who have served our country and have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. You’ll see a lot of patriotism throughout the garage as teams run special paint schemes and colors to show their support for our armed forces and I’m proud to be part of that.

“Aboard our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend, fans will see Midwest Moving Company and American Exteriors, two companies that belong to some really good friends of mine. They’re both local to the Charlotte area and I can’t thank each of them enough for coming on board to support our team.

“Midwest Moving Company was originally founded in Fargo, North Dakota, but has recently expanded into the Charlotte (North Carolina) market, where they’ve been quickly growing. Our goal this weekend is to really utilize this partnership to help build their brand awareness in the Charlotte area.

“American Exteriors services both the Charlotte and Raleigh (North Carolina) markets for residential and commercial exterior and window cleaning as well as pressure washing. They made my home look brand new after the spring pollen season and they can do the same for you.

“If you’re in the need for fast and friendly moving or exterior cleaning, I encourage you to reach out to my friends at Midwest Moving Company and American Exteriors.”

About Midwest Moving Company

Midwest Moving Company is excited and honored to sponsor Brandon Brown at this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race! Much like Brandon, Midwest Moving Company has also been on the fast track to success as we’ve recently opened our fifth location, but first in North Carolina. Midwest Moving Company proudly services clients in Minnesota, North Dakota, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina. Whether you’re traveling locally or long distance, Midwest Moving Company provides fast, efficient and safe moving!

To learn more about Midwest Moving Company, visit https://www.midwestmovingcomp.com.

Facebook: Midwest Moving Company

Instagram: @midwestmovingcompany

Twitter: @MidwestMovingCo

About American Exteriors

American Exteriors is a customer service focused company that specializes in professional exterior & window cleaning as well as pressure washing services. We believe in providing the best quality of service and experience to our customers. It’s the only way we do business!

To learn more about American Exteriors, visit https://www.americanexteriorsusa.com.

Facebook: American Exteriors

Instagram: @americanexteriorsusa

Twitter: @AmericanExtUSA

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.