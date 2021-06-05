GIBBS, JONES SCORE TOP-FIVE FINISHES AT MID-OHIO

Ty Gibbs earns sixth top-five finish in his first seven Xfinity Series starts

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 5, 2021) – Ty Gibbs (third) and Brandon Jones (fourth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in B&L Transport 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race 13 of 33 – 169.350 miles, 75 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Justin Haley*

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, BRANDON JONES

5th, Andy Lally*

12th, DANIEL HEMRIC

19th, MATT JASKOL

32nd, KRIS WRIGHT

36th, DAVID STARR

38th, HARRISON BURTON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What else did you need today?

“I felt like we lacked a little bit of overall grip. It took us a little bit to fire off, but my guys did a good job. We kept fighting there. It kind of sucks. The 16 (AJ Allmendinger) did us a little dirty there. I feel like there is a point, you know, we are racing in Xfinity cars at road courses. It’s always going to be rough, but he took it to the next level. I guess I was a little torpedoed. I got the 22 (Austin Cindric) knocked him out, but yeah, I didn’t really have anywhere to go. That’s just part of it – part of the end of these races, things get rough. Next time, going forward. I know what I need to do and my guys are going to work hard. Overall, good day. I will take third place. We were in the top-three I felt like all day and we led some laps. That was good. Going out of here positively. Thanks to everybody that was watching.”

What was missing at the end of the race to keep you from victory?

“We just lacked a little grip and then 16 (AJ Allmendinger) took us three-wide there, but it’s just frustrating. I really feel like there’s not too much respect going on here, and I could care less about respect at all but it’s just sort of like a point where there’s sportsmen-like and after that, it’s just dirty and that was dirty, but I mean, they dork around at Daytona. So I guess that’s what they want to do, but moving forward I’m definitely going to be way more aggressive and use the bumper, maybe spin people out, but overall, just a good day. Kind of frustrating being first and second, third, just couldn’t get it done. Kind of sucks.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How pleased are you with this fourth-place finish?

“This was awesome. I mean, I know it’s not a win, but it’s almost a win for me. Road courses just aren’t our strong suit, but we put a lot of time into it, go to a lot of different schools to learn how to do it. So this is big. I said I want to finish top-six, that would have been a big day for me and so top-five is even better. Thanks to Menards, Swiffer, everyone that did so much for us this weekend. I had the ARCA race yesterday with Menards, I think truthfully, that prepared me for the day as well. So, I guess I’m becoming a road racer. I guess we’ll see if we can get a win soon.”

