Marco Polo Motorsports Rides the Rollercoaster of GT4 America at VIR

ALTON, Vir., (June 6, 2021) – Marco Polo Motorsports experienced lows and highs during Rounds 5 and 6 at Virginia International Raceway. Though the No. 71 KTM X-Bow and drivers Nicolai Elghanayan and Mads Siljehaug had a sluggish start in the scorching heat and humidity, they were able to secure fifth in class and valuable points for the GT4 America championship on Saturday.

Setup challenges from rounds three and four at the Circuit of the Americas followed the team into the weekend start in Virginia. However, the expanded partnership with Germany-based Reiter Engineering gave the group strong optimism headed into the race weekend.

“We’re having a little bit of an uphill battle right now,” said Elghanayan. “But it’s all learning. Reiter has already helped us improve drastically over the 2020 season. The key to a successful program in motorsport is to always learn and grow, and our partnership with Reiter is a big reflection of that spirit.”

The No. 71 KTM X-Bow started race one from seventh in class. After navigating out of class traffic and back and forth position exchanges and with Tomas Mejia of No. 38 ST Racing, Siljehaug was able to acquire some solid weekend points towards the championship. With the car balance still not at optimal configuration, the crew dug into the mechanics while Elghanayan and Siljehaug examined data and in-car footage.

Qualifying second in class for race two provided a favorable starting position on Sunday. Siljehaug was able to swiftly navigate the team into first in class while reporting to the team that the car felt strong in the warm conditions. A well-strategized entrance in the pit window and smoothly executed driver change had Elghanayan entering onto the clear track while maintaining the team’s first-in-class position. After a shuffle in position that brought Elghanayan to fourth in class, the car had contact with the No. 24 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin while fighting to gain back ground, damaging the KTM and rendering it unable to finish the race.

“We had a little fault,” said Siljehaug. “But we will definitely come back stronger, and we can only get better. Everyone has put in a lot of work to keep our progress going, and I’m excited to see what we can do moving forward.”

Reiter Engineering made great strides in setup throughout the weekend and bring a renewed excitement and confidence to Marco Polo Motorsports, knowing the car was brought so close to its full potential.

GT4 America will continue the 2021 championship at Road America on August 27-29. All series information and schedule updates can be found at www.gt4-america.com.

About Muellerized…KTM X-BOW Sales and Support

Muellerized Inc. is California’s KTM X-BOW Dealer, with multiple models including the new 2020 X-BOW Comp R in stock. The shop was founded as a suspension and chassis specialist shop in 2004 by third generation champion racer John Mueller, who utilizes his 36 years of road racing experience to craft winning solutions. Muellerized offers a full range of vehicle services for street, track day, and competition vehicles. – muellerized.com

About Kollin Altomare Architects

Beyond providing full-service architecture, interior design and planning services, we create elegant, inspired projects. Not only award-winning luxury hotels, resorts, spas, residential, retail, dining and leisure destinations, but enduring partnerships with the people who hire us. Driven to be Creatively Responsible and Responsibly Creative, we deliver design solutions that surpass the expectations of both our clients and their customers.

Craftsmen Industries

For racing professionals looking for the ultimate in customized automotive transport, Craftsmen Industries, the trusted leader in custom-built transporters, introduces the Craftsmen Transporter. Inspired by the great European racing design, Craftsmen Transporters are Precision-Built, Lightweight, Fast, High-Performance and High-Design. For more details, please visit www.craftsmenind.com/transporters.

KTM Sportcar GmbH

With headquarters in Graz (manufactory) and Wels (racing), KTM Sportcar GmbH is the manufacturer of KTMs super sports car, the X-BOW, since 2008. More than 1,300 vehicles have been sold since, distributed in more than 40 countries worldwide, amongst them markets like Australia, China or North America. With a maximum of 100 cars manufactured per hand per year, KTM is one of the most exclusive car manufacturers worldwide. Besides homologated models for street use, KTM is focused in racing, especially in spec racing series like the “X-BOW BATTLE” or in the SRO GT4 category. With titles in 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the KTM X-BOW GT4 (developed together with Reiter Engineering) is one of the most successful GT4 vehicles, racing against the biggest as well as most legendary sports car manufacturers in the world and on the most iconic tracks like Nürburgring, Bathurst or Spa-Francorchamps.