Ross Chastain – SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 220 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Texas: “Thanks to Chip [Ganassi], Al [Niece] and everyone at Niece Motorsports who makes it possible for me to come race in these awesome Chevrolets,” said Chastain. “It’s always fun coming to race in the Truck Series. I’m excited about Saturday’s race. We’re going to do everything we can to put ourselves in contention for a win.”

Chastain at Texas: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Texas Motor Speedway marks Chastain’s ninth start in the series at the track. He has three top-10 finishes, with his best result of seventh coming in 2019.

The Alva, Florida native has 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of second coming in 2019.

Chastain also has four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the CircleBDiecast.com colors in a scheme honoring team owner Al Niece and his military service at his home track of Texas Motor Speedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.