DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Texas

Saturday, June 12
Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 11 of 22
Event: SpeedyCash.com 220 (147 laps, 220 miles)
Schedule
Race: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150
- Deegan is making her 12th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and her first start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The Ford driver will start from the 12th position on Saturday afternoon in the No. 1 Toter F-150.
- The Texas track will be Deegan’s second consecutive mile-and-a-half track after finishing 13th two weeks ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The California native started 12th at Charlotte after qualifying was cancelled due to rain. Deegan ran in the top-10 in her first start at the mile-and-a-half track, but was relegated to a 13th-place finish after several late-race cautions.
- The rookie driver has five career truck starts at mile-and-a-half tracks with a best finish of 13th earned at Charlotte and Kansas Speedway in Kansas.
- Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has six career wins at Texas with his most recent victory captured in 2013 with Jeb Burton. The other five of Hillman’s wins were earned with Todd Bodine in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Gray makes his 11th start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. He will start the 147-lap event from the 20th position.
- At Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway two weeks ago, an early spin on lap 50 trapped the Ford driver one lap down and he was unable to get his lap back throughout the rest of the race which left him with a 22nd-place finish.
- The 22-year-old has two career starts at Texas both coming in 2020. In the summer event, Gray’s day was ended after 43 laps by transmission issues and he was credited with a 36th-place finish. A nice rebound in the fall race saw the No. 15 charge from a 23rd-place starting position to 10th.
- Although it will be Seth Smith’s first time serving as crew chief at Texas, it will be his 14th career NCWTS race and ninth at a speedway between 1-2 miles in length.