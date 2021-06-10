Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 220

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): America’s Auto Auction

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: 31st

2021 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 21

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Magic Eight: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for his eighth career start.

In addition to his six Truck Series races this season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Wright made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Welcome Aboard: For the first time this season, America’s Auto Auction Pittsburg will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

America’s Auto Auction offers a full spectrum of dealers’ services necessary to successfully complete the remarketing needs for both buyers and sellers.

America’s Auto Auction understands the value of a customer and know that every dealership is different with different needs.

Home Turf: Texas Motor Speedway is considered the hometown race of Young’s Motorsports. The family-owned team has been fielding entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since 2012.

Team principal Tyler Young is a native of Midland, Texas, approximately 320 miles west of Texas Motor Speedway.

The Young’s Motorsports team has achieved three top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway, including a track-best of fifth with Austin Hill in 2018. Young and Tyler Dippel delivered additional top-10 finishes of seventh 2018 and eighth in 2019 respectively.

Kris Wright Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 220 will mark Wright’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

Kris Wright Truck Series Intermediate Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Wright has made four starts throughout his rookie season, carrying an improved average finish of 30th,

Charlotte Motor Speedway | N.C. Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Wright piloted the No. 02 FNB Corporation Chevrolet Silverado.

Starting 21st based on the metrics set by NASCAR without qualifying, Wright hovered inside the top-25 throughout much of the race and pedaled to a solid 23rd place finish, his best effort on an intermediate track in the Truck Series.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With 12 races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a solid 18th in the series’ owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Wright, former Truck Series winner Kaz Grala, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry and NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the opening 10 races of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, three top-15s and seven top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 133rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 132 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his 12th crew chief start at Texas this weekend. In 2018, Troconis led Ben Rhodes to a runner-up finish in the Nov’ edition of the JAG Metals 350.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m certainly optimistic about going to Texas. I feel like as a team we made some gains together at Charlotte Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago and I look forward to continuing that progression on Saturday afternoon.

“I know what Texas Motor Speedway means to the Young’s Motorsports family being from the state of Texas, so I’m hoping we can have a good finish and give us additional momentum for the races ahead.”

On 2021 Season: “We needed that solid run at Charlotte to help turn the tide of our No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team. The last couple of races before that we haven’t had the finishes we wanted, but it has not come from a lack of effort from everyone on the Young’s Motorsports team.

“We take the Charlotte finish in stride and hope it’s a sign of better things to come for us.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): DA-Quick Clip™ | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 26th

2021 Owner Points Position: 37th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 19

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Texas Motor Speedway eyeing his first career top-10 for Young’s Motorsports.

New Partner Alert: For the second consecutive race, DA-Quick Clip™ will serve as the primary partner of Fogleman’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The DA-Quick Clip™ is an innovative multi-size two pipe grommet with the ability to fasten multiple different pipe applications to metal or wood studs.

The DA-Quick Clip™ is patented and UPC certified.

Home Turf: Texas Motor Speedway is considered the hometown race of Young’s Motorsports. The family-owned team has been fielding entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since 2012.

Team principal Tyler Young is a native of Midland, Texas, approximately 320 miles west of Texas Motor Speedway.

The Young’s Motorsports team has achieved three top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway, including a track-best of fifth with Austin Hill in 2018. Young and Tyler Dippel delivered additional top-10 finishes of seventh 2018 and eighth in 2019 respectively.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 220 marks Fogelman’s third Truck Series start at the Fort Worth, Texas-based Texas Motor Speedway.

Last year, Fogleman was collected in accidents in both events which left him with finishes of 32nd and 33rd respectively.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Intermediate Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Fogleman has made 22 starts throughout his career, carrying an average finish of 24.1.

Charlotte Motor Speedway | N.C. Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tate Fogleman suffered more bad luck.

Starting 24th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without qualifying, Fogleman, despite showcasing speed in his No. 12 DA-Quick Clip™ Chevrolet Silverado, battled mechanical gremlins early in the race that regulated him to a disappointing 37th place finish.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as an associate marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the SpeedyCash.com 220.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

To The Point(s): Entering Texas, Fogleman sits 26th in the championship standings.

90 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Hailie Deegan with 12 races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team also secures 37th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 35th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 34 races, he has one top-five and two top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at Texas Motor Speedway.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “Texas wasn’t exceedingly kind to me or the Young’s Motorsports team last season, so I really feel like we only have one way to go on Saturday afternoon and that is up.

“Texas is always a huge race for the Young’s Motorsports family being Texas natives and I know it makes them proud to see their trucks to be as close to the front as possible on their home turf.

“We had a lot of speed in our truck at Charlotte, so I’m optimistic we can carry that speed to a good weekend on Saturday afternoon and finally shake this monkey off our back.”

On 2021 Season: “I’m proud of everyone on this Young’s Motorsports team – even if we do not have the finishes to show for it. It does not come from a lack of effort from anyone.

“We will continue to fight. We need to put some points on the board over the next couple of races, so that’s our primary objective.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Record Rack

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 25th

2021 Owner Points Position: 35th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 103

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Texas Motor Speedway looking to improve on his track-best 14th place run at the 1.5-mile speedway in October 2020.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Texas, Boyd’s No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado will adorn the primary colors of returning partner Record Rack.

Sportsman’s Choice® Record Rack® wildlife products are engineered to attract and nourish deer for overall health and antler development.

Record Rack® like “Golden Deer Nuggets™” and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals.

No. 101: This weekend at Texas, Boyd will make his 101st career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 41 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 57th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Home Turf: Texas Motor Speedway is considered the hometown race of Young’s Motorsports. The family-owned team has been fielding entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since 2012.

Team principal Tyler Young is a native of Midland, Texas, approximately 320 miles west of Texas Motor Speedway.

The Young’s Motorsports team has achieved three top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway, including a track-best of fifth with Austin Hill in 2018. Young and Tyler Dippel delivered additional top-10 finishes of seventh 2018 and eighth in 2019 respectively.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 220 will mark Boyd’s fifth Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway.

In his previous four races, Boyd carries an average finish of 18.0 and has completed 550 of the 633 laps available for an 86.9 percent lap completion.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Intermediate Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 35 starts throughout his career, carrying an average finish of 23.8.

Charlotte Motor Speedway | N.C. Education Lottery 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Boyd piloted the No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet Silverado.

Starting 35th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without qualifying, Boyd progressive moved forward throughout the race to claim 26th at the checkered flag.

The finish was his second-best performance on an intermediate track this season, only bested by a 22nd at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

To The Point(s): Entering Texas, Boyd sits 25th in the championship standings up one position from Charlotte.

Just 85 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Hailie Deegan with 12 races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 35th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 56 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 66th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 65 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at Texas Motor Speedway.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I am excited to get back to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, especially after our finish last October.

“Texas feels like a second home and even though it isn’t your traditional intermediate track, I love how Texas races. Look forward to bringing a patriotic paint scheme to the track promoting Record Rack® deer feeds “bucks for the brave” veteran hunt!”

On Record Rack Partnership: “I don’t get a lot of time away from the race track, but when I do have a little down time, I always enjoy being out in the woods hunting with my dad. Partnering with Record Rack® has been great for so many reasons.

“Not only does Record Rack® separate themselves from the competition with their products, but they excel in giving back to the community.”

Race Information:

The SpeedyCash.com 220 (147 laps | 220.5 miles) is the 11th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The field will take the green flag shortly after 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).