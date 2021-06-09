JR Motorsports — NXS Texas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Texas Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 250 (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 4 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 3:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett enters this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway in search of his third straight top-10 finish on the 1.5-mile quad-oval. In this race last year, the Iowa native finished fifth and followed that with a sixth-place run in the fall.

• A seventh-place finish last week at Mid-Ohio saw Annett jump two spots in the season point standings to 10th.

• The No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet returns to its primary paint scheme this week, but will carry Summer Is a Go branding on the decklid and myRewardsPlus on the TV panel for the next three races. Both summer promotions are currently under way at Pilot Flying J locations nationwide.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry will make his first start at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend in the Tire Pros Chevrolet.

• In seven previous starts at tracks that are 1.5 miles in length, Berry has recorded two top-10 finishes with both coming during the 2021 season.

• Berry has two runner-up finishes (Darlington Raceway and Dover International Speedway) in his last three starts for JRM in the NXS.

• Throughout the 2021 season, Berry has accumulated one win, three top fives and six top 10s, all while pacing the field for 151 laps.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson’s best finish at Texas came last season in the fall. The Nevada native led 43 laps on the way to a runnerup finish.

• In four starts on 1.5-mile tracks so far this season, Gragson has a pair of top-five finishes to his credit. He was fourth at Atlanta and fifth on his home track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

• Over his career, Gragson has 11 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks. His best career finish (second) came at Texas in 2020.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Dollar Shave Club Chevrolet

• In 21 previous starts at Texas in the NXS, Allgaier has recorded a best finish of third, coming in this event last season.

• Overall, Allgaier has scored 10 top 10s at the 1.5-mile quad oval and led for a combined 170 laps, including 133 in the two events in 2020.

• Thus far in four races on 1.5-mile tracks in 2021, Allgaier has earned one win, scoring the victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

• It’s a new look for Allgaier this weekend as Dollar Shave Club comes aboard the No. 7 for the first time this season.

Driver Quotes

“We had a solid run at Mid-Ohio and moved up in the points entering the summer stretch. The last two races at Texas, we’ve been in contention. Our Pilot Flying J Chevrolet has been good at Texas, and Bummy (crew chief Mike Bumgarner) and the No. 1 team continue to put good solid cars under me every week. We have some momentum, and now is the time to carry it forward.” – Michael Annett

“Everyone on this No. 7 team is ready to get to Texas this weekend. We had really good speed there last year and I feel really confident that we will unload just as strong again on Saturday. Hopefully we can get that positive momentum back on our side and be right where we want to be at the end of the day on Saturday and contending for the win with our Dollar Shave Club Chevrolet.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m looking forward to getting to Texas in our Tire Pros Chevrolet this weekend. We were fast at Charlotte and got caught up in someone else’s mess which ended our day early. With the two tracks being somewhat similar, I know Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the entire No. 8 team will bring a fast Camaro and hopefully we can get Tire Pros into Victory Lane this weekend.” – Josh Berry

“Last time we were at Texas we almost put our Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro in Victory Lane, so I know Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and this entire No. 9 team will unload a fast Chevrolet. We will hopefully be one spot better than the last time here and have our entire team celebrating in Victory Lane.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Texas: JR Motorsports has competed at Texas Motor Speedway a combined 81 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts, the organization has totaled one win (2014), 21 top fives, and 49 top 10s, while pacing the field for 572 circuits. The average finish for JRM at Texas is 11.1, the second best average among all 1.5-mile tracks, placing just behind Atlanta Motor Speedway (9.4). Additionally, the 81 starts at Texas is the most starts for JRM at a 1.5-mile track.

