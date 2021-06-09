Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

JEB BURTON

No. 10 Titan XC Chevrolet Camaro

Point Standings: 5th (-139 pts)

NXS Texas Stats:

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Top Fives: 1

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 7

Best Start: 2nd

Best Finish: 5th

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

Point Standings: 6th (-157 pts)

NXS Texas Stats:

Starts: 4

Wins: 0

Top Fives: 0

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 3

Best Start: 2nd

Best Finish: 7th

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Hyperice Chevrolet Camaro

Point Standings: 2nd (-96 pts)

NXS Texas Stats:

Starts: 0

Wins: 0

Top Fives: 0

Top 10s: 0

Laps Led: 0

Best Start: n/a

Best Finish: n/a

“I’ve always ran well at Texas, and it’s where I got my first win in the truck series. We’ve been running inside the top five the last few weeks, so I think we will have a pretty good showing this weekend. Hopefully we can get a finish we deserve. I’m excited to have Titan XC, one of Nutrien Ag Solutions’ products, on board our No. 10 Chevy, and I’m hoping to make them proud.” – Jeb burton

“Texas is a pretty typical mile-and-a half track, and we’ve improved our intermediate package quite a bit. We have never been stellar there, but we were pretty good at Las Vegas earlier this year, which is similar in certain ways. We will have a really good starting position after our great run at Mid-Ohio, which is always key at a mile-and-a-half track. Clean air is super important at Texas. Hopefully we can get some more stage points and ultimately, a win.” – Justin Haley

“To me, Texas feels like the fastest mile-and a-half track that we go to – at least inside the car. Turns three and four are quick, but turns one and two are completely different with how flat it is. That makes the track really technical and hard to set the car up for. I’ve always enjoyed the race track, and I am looking forward to going there with how well we have been doing with our mile-and a-half program. We have a great starting position, and hopefully we can stay up front all day and win another one.” – AJ Allmendinger

66- Kaulig Racing has led 66 laps at Texas Motor Speedway in the Nascar Xfinity Series.

3 – Kaulig Racing has led at least 3 laps at Texas Motor Speedway in 3 consecutive races.

3 – Three times in 2021, Kaulig Racing has finished all three cars inside the top-10. (LVMS, Talladega, COTA)

45 – Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the Top 10 in 4