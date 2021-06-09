SpeedyCash.com Doubles Up in Texas with Gilliland and AlfredoLove’s Travel Stops and Luber-finer Support McDowell in All-Star Debut

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is preparing for NASCAR’s All-Star weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

“This weekend is all for our fans,” says Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell who will be making his All-Star debut on Sunday in the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Luber-finer Ford Mustang. The annual All-Star race pits race winners and champions in a series of sprints with the winner receiving a check for one million dollars. The race heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for its first time.

Making his first All-Star weekend appearance, Anthony Alfredo will compete in the NASCAR All-Star Open featuring a field of drivers and teams who are not currently qualified into the All-Star race. Alfredo is hoping to take his SpeedyCash.com Ford Mustang into the Speedy Cash victory lane at Texas.

Before Sunday’s activities, SpeedyCash.com will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Todd Gilliland will debut the No. 38 SpeedyCash.com Ford F-150 as he looks for his second win of the season.

Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 220 starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1.

Sunday’s All-Star festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with the live broadcast on FS1.

“This is such a big weekend for our sport and for FRM,” said Gilliland. “There is the excitement of the All-Star race for the first time at Texas on Sunday and we’re just as pumped up for Saturday’s race as we’re carrying the Speedy Cash colors in their truck race. And, victory lane at Texas is sponsored by Speedy Cash, too. It makes for a fun weekend because we’re going to have a huge crowd cheering for us. I love it.”

Gilliland comes into Saturday’s race with four top-five and six top-10 finishes, including one win. The goal this season was to win and secure a Playoff position. Now, the focus is getting the team in it’s best position when the Playoffs begin.

“We want to keeping winning races and this weekend get into Speedy Cash victory lane,” continued Gilliland. “The more races and stages we can win, the more points we can accumulate for the Playoffs. We are in the top-five now, but I think we’re capable of even more. I really believe in our team at Front Row Motorsports.”

Gilliland will start fourth in Saturday’s race.

Alfredo and his No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang team are looking to be All-Stars on Sunday. Alfredo will compete in the Open and have the opportunity to win one of the first two stages consisting of 20 laps each, or win the race, a final 10 lap sprint to qualify for the All-Star race.

“We are going into Sunday trying to join Michael in the All-Star race,” said Alfredo. “We’re going to have a lot of support from Speedy Cash at the race this weekend and we’re going to give it our best shot.

“As a team, we’re gaining confidence and gaining momentum each weekend. Although this is an exhibition race, it’s still another chance for us to continue to build. I think at Sonoma, we broke through and raced in the top-10 against all drivers who are in the All-Star race. So, now, we just need to have that same confidence and deliver a great run because we know that we’re capable of being up front.”

Alfredo will start 12th in the Open.

After winning the Daytona 500, Michael McDowell will now make his debut in the NASCAR All-Star race to cap off Sunday evening. The All-Star race will be a total of 100 laps consisting of six different rounds of various laps and formulas. It will be as entertaining for the drivers as it will be for the fans.

“Texas Motor Speedway has gone all out for their first All-Star race,” said McDowell. “There is going to be entertainment in every round and something different, too. I don’t know if you can explain it all, but it’s set up to be fun for the fans and challenging for us.

“I’d like to say it will be fun for us too, but we’re trying to win one million dollars. When you compete for a purse like that, fun kinda goes out the window. You’re just there to compete like any other race and you want to win.

“But, I think we also look at the big picture, too. FRM has been in the All-Star race in the past and we just want to continue to be in this race. That means winning races each year. So, it’s just a part of us continuing to build and be better.

“It’s also cool for our partners. When Love’s Travel Stops and Luber-finer come to the All-Star race on Sunday, and they’ll have a lot of people there, it’s cool for them to watch us as an All-Star team and the chance for us to win it all.”

McDowell will start 11th in the All-Star race.

