LEBANON, Tenn. (June 9, 2021) – Dixie Vodka, one of America’s fastest growing spirit brands, has been named the Official Vodka of Nashville Superspeedway, track officials announced today.

Guests attending Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR tripleheader on Father’s Day weekend will have the opportunity to taste samples of Dixie Vodka’s products in the FanZone. In addition, Dixie Vodka ambassadors will visit track’s campgrounds throughout the weekend to interact with fans.

Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 weekend includes the inaugural, sold-out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Founded in 2014 and based in Charleston, S.C., Dixie Vodka was named the Official Vodka of NASCAR in 2019. Dixie Vodka’s six “flavors of the South” include Black Pepper, Citrus, Mint, Peach, Southern and Wildflower Honey.

“After becoming the first Official Vodka of NASCAR last year and the title sponsor of a Cup Series race, we’re excited to further extend our reach into racing by partnering with Nashville Superspeedway as the track’s official vodka and celebrate Nashville’s inaugural Cup Series race,” said Dixie Vodka founder Matti Anttila.

“We look forward to connecting with NASCAR’s incredible fanbase in the Nashville area to share Dixie Vodka as a go-to, all-American premium vodka that represents the best of Southern flavor, craftsmanship and hospitality – it’s the perfect accompaniment to any race day.”

“Dixie Vodka’s prominence in motorsports, and Southern sensibilities, are well known to NASCAR fans,” added Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Those fans continue to demonstrate their support and enthusiasm for NASCAR’s return to Middle Tennessee and I’m sure they will be excited to experience another familiar brand as part of our track partnership family and fun filled weekend.”

Tickets are available for Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate, including the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race under the lights on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets for the June 18-19 events by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Dixie Vodka

Launched in 2014 and based in Charleston, SC, Dixie Vodka was established with the simple mission of creating an all-American premium craft vodka that represents the best of Southern flavor, craftsmanship and hospitality. With six signature flavors – including its flagship Southern Original, Black Pepper, Citrus, Mint, Peach and Wildflower Honey – Dixie Vodka partners with local farmers across the South to infuse regionally cherished ingredients into its award-winning products, each of which is six-times distilled from American corn. In 2020, Dixie Vodka was ranked the ninth-fastest growing spirits brand in the United States by the Beverage Information Group and remains the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast. In partnership with the Southern-raised sport that transcends regional boundaries, Dixie Vodka is proud to serve as the Official Vodka of NASCAR, the title sponsor of the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the Official Vodka of Stewart-Haas Racing. Dixie Vodka donates at least 1% of all profits through its 1% for the Planet program, a commitment to supporting non-profits that work to protect the future of the planet. A core brand within the Grain & Barrel Spirits portfolio – an innovation-driven beverage platform that develops and scales craft spirits brands led by founder Matti Anttila – Dixie Vodka can be found on Facebook and Instagram, and on shelves in more than 30 states.