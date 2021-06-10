Search
Categories:
XFINITY Series PR

No Place better than Texas for Jeremy Clements Racing to introduce new Texas partners, Straitline and Nitro

By Official Release
0

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is pumped to continue growing the JCR family with new partners: the Straitline and Nitro Companies. Along with Cruising Kitchens and AGP Energy Services they all will make their first foray into the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend. In the Alsco Uniforms 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, June 12th.

“I’m really fortunate to be able to bring more new sponsors on board this weekend in Texas.” Clements said. “This was all made possible by longtime friend of JCR, Jim Sealy. Jim has been a partner of ours in the past and has helped us bring on new sponsors as well. So, I appreciate Jim for making this happen! Now we have to take this slick looking Hot Rod to the front!” Clements also said.

Joining Cruising Kitchens and AGP Energy Services as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

RACE PREVIEW
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Race: Alsco Uniforms 250
Date: June 12th, 2021
Broadcast Information – TV: 4:00 pm EST on FS1

FAST FACTS:
• Best Start 12th – 11/2019
• Best Finish 11th – 7/2020
• 25th career start at Texas

JCR TEAM
Team: No. 51
Crew Chief: Mark Setzer
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Engine: Clements Racing Engines
Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51
Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing
Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

ABOUT THE STRAITLINE & NITRO FAMILY OF COMPANIES

Nitro, founded in 2010 in Nordheim, TX, and Straitline, founded in 2018 in San Antonio, TX, together provide oilfield equipment and services solutions to the American Oil and Gas Industry. Although headquartered in Texas, they can work throughout this great country to provide their expertise. Everyone in their team is family, and that is how they treat their customers. They take pride in the quality of their work and exceeding their customers’ expectations and strive to do so daily. From site construction to multi-well completion services, Straitline and Nitro are the companies you can trust do get the job done.

ABOUT CRUISING KITCHENS

Cruising Kitchens out of San Antonio, TX is the leading custom food truck builder and mobile business fabricator in the world. Specializing in food trucks and trailers, kitchen trucks and trailers, shipping container trailers, multimedia trucks and trailers, mobile office trucks and trailers, and much more. For more information visit, www.cruisingkitchens.com



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR: Team Chevy Advance

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category