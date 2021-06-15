Dawson Racing Announces D3+Transformers Race Team to Compete in IMSA Watkins Glen

Team Will Race Back-to-Back Races in Le Mans Prototype 3 Class

HOUSTON, Texas, June 15 – Dawson Racing, the longtime sports car team of father/son duo, Ian and Simon Dawson, announces their plans to compete in the International Motor Sport Association (IMSA) pair of races at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., June 25-July 2. The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen race is June 27 and the WeatherTech 240 at the Glen, a two-hour and 40-minute race is Friday night, July 2, at the historic circuit in the Finger Lakes Region.

The D3+Transformers race car is a Ligier Nissan competing in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class under the No. 84, to represent the year that the iconic Hasbro brand, TRANSFORMERS, was conceived.

Drivers for the Dawson Racing entry include young Norwegian driver Theodor Olsen, British driver Ben Devlin for the 6-hour race, and American Dominic Cisero.

Olsen is from Moelv, Norway, has been preparing for this drive with the Dawsons for several years, having competed with them in the Radical Championship before moving into Prototypes. The 2018 Athlete of the Year in Norway has shown promise in both real and virtual racing competition over recent years.

Devlin is from Norwich, England and most recently competed in the British GT championship with a GT4 Ford with Multimatic Motorsports Europe. He previously competed in IMSA and American Le Mans Series races since 2001, as well as the Le Mans Series in LMP2 and was a 24 Hours of Le Mans competitor.

The California-based Cisero, an IMSA competitor since the mid-2000s, among other racing series, is currently the Chief Driving Instructor at The Thermal Club in Thermal, Calif. Most recently he collected a podium finish in a 2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge race and is also a SAG-AFTRA stunt driver.

“We’re very happy to finally roll out the D3+Transformers race program,” said Ian Dawson, CEO of Dawson Racing. “Simon and I have worked on this concept for a number of years and have now got the program where we want it and finally getting on track at Watkins Glen with IMSA. The support and faith Hasbro has shown us on this collaborative project has been incredible and we can’t wait to have the TRANSFORMERS car on track and launch the brand to the racing world.”

“The D3+Transformers racing platform has been a long time in the making,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President, Location Based Entertainment. ‘Ian and Simon have expanded the D3+Transformers concept over time and we are truly ecstatic over the direction that they have taken it. We appreciate their focus on family values and how diligently they have worked to create the most exciting and engaging program for the TRANSFORMERS brand and the most ideal way to get it launched on track. We’re very excited to the D3+Transfoerms race car compete at Watkins Glen.”

The global play and entertainment company, Hasbro, Inc., has been a part of the Dawson Racing team since 2017 when their alliance was first announced.

Dawson Racing plans a private testing program prior to the race. Partners for the No. 84 entry include Hasbro, Chevron Technology Ventures and Gnarly Jerky.

For more information, please visit www.dawsonracing.com.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Dawson Racing:

Dawson Racing is a highly competent manager, owner and operator of an international sports car racing team. Its principals, Ian and Simon Dawson, have over 60 years of experience with factory and private global racing teams including engineering, technology, infrastructure and marketing resources.