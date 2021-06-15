NASCAR’s Biggest Races of 2021

After a turbulent 2020, officials vowed to bring back NASCAR racing in a bigger way than ever before with big changes to existing tracks and the addition of many more throughout the 38-race season – with new tracks, new racing styles, and an adjusted schedule the year has already got off to a great start, and with fans able to return to the tracks once again top, the potential for a lot of excitement. Even outside of just racing, adjustments in regulation and legislation mean that online betting is becoming much more accessible as new bills in states like Ohio could bring the option to many fans looking to wager on races. But which are some of the biggest races of the 2021 season?

The growing road courses – Internationally, some motorsports fans have viewed NASCAR as a bit of a one-dimensional sport, with tracks all largely being the same and the skillset to race these tracks remaining unchanging – that has, until recently, remained true, but the addition of a number of road tracks changes stock car racing. It brings a more technical aspect of racing that favors some drivers and some teams more than others, and whilst the traditional oval tracks that have made NASCAR a fan favorite will never disappear, these road racing tracks are a great addition and shake up the grid a bit. The biggest tracks in the world like Daytona now also feature a road course alongside the oval course and having the two be a big part of the racing season provides plenty of entertainment.

Bristol Dirt Race – Back in March, NASCAR fans welcomed back the first Cup race on dirt since the 70’s, and it turned out to be much more than a gimmick as many fans thought it would be. Much like the road courses, it brought a completely different requirement for a new set of skills, something that many drivers weren’t initially equipped to handle well with veterans like Kyle Larson who had expected to be amongst the favorites slumped down quite far – and given how well the race was received, could certainly be something seen in future Cup seasons alongside other changes already noted.

Talladega – Fans have already seen one exciting race at Talladega this year back towards the end of April and will be served with a second dose later in the year when the race returns in October – the fast 2.6-mile oval always brings exciting races with the risk of big crashes too, and towards the end of the season the typically challenging track could bring an end to the title hopes of some racers with a spot of bad luck – as the championship gets closer towards the end of the season, this could be the first of a few tracks that really decides who’ll take home the cup.