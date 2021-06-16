eBay Motors and Drag Racing Leadership Team (DRLT) Join Efforts to Form Industry Pioneering Partnership

Rockingham, NC — The Drag Racing Leadership Team (DRLT), a group of drag strip owners and leaders across the United States, has announced a new joint partnership with eBay Motors, one of the world’s largest marketplaces for all things racing and automotive. eBay Motors will be one of the first companies in decades to provide such a wide-spanning sponsorship to support some of America’s greatest drag racing facilities. Each participating racetrack will provide special offers and promotions through eBay Motors that will focus on supporting grassroots racers and fans.

“It is really something special to see this many tracks come together and agree on a joint-sponsorship program,” said Steve Earwood, Owner of Rockingham Dragway and Vice Chairman of the DRLT. “We appreciate eBay Motors wanting to support the grassroots racers and fans, which is the heart and soul of our racetracks. eBay Motors has provided a much-needed positive light to our facilities, as we emerge from the pandemic and the struggles many of our tracks have been through. We look forward to serving eBay Motors and growing the partnership into the future.”

With over 85-million new and used parts online, eBay Motors has every part you need to build, fix, prepare, race, and win. Many racers who compete at the DRLT tracks have already begun using eBay Motors to clear out parts they don’t need and use those profits to power new racing ventures. Fuel your passion with the parts you need at eBayMotors.com

About eBay Motors

eBay Motors (www.ebaymotors.com), a part of eBay (Nasdaq: EBAY), one of the world’s largest marketplaces for buying and selling all things racing and automotive. The site offers everyday cars for everyday drivers, as well as collector cars, motorcycles, auto parts, racing-related performance products, and accessories.

About Drag Racing Leadership Team (DRLT)

The Drag Racing Leadership Team operates under the banner of the U.S. Motorsports Association and brings together drag racing’s top talent, experience, and most passionate track operators and ownership. The DRLT focuses on networking among industry leaders and taking unified action in the best interest of the sport. The DRLT currently consists of 10 tracks, which include: Summit Motorsports Park, Rockingham Dragway, Houston Raceway, Bandimere Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park, Famoso Raceway, Firebird Raceway, Virginia Motorsports Park, US 131 Motorsports Park, and Tulsa Raceway Park.