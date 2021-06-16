Richard Petty Motorsports & The Lonely Entrepreneur commemorates Juneteenth by providing free resources to Nashville’s Black Entrepreneur Community

(June 16th, 2021) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) and The Lonely Entrepreneur (TLE), a New York-based non-profit that empowers individuals with entrepreneurial skills and support, are honoring Juneteenth by providing Black entrepreneurs free access to the knowledge, tools and the ongoing support they need to succeed through its Black Entrepreneur Initiative (BEI). Juneteenth, on Saturday, June 19, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. In honor of Juneteenth, Richard Petty Motorsports and TLE are making a difference in the lives of Black Americans.

“Talent is everywhere in the Black community,” Michael Dermer, Founder of The Lonely Entrepreneur, said. “We will unlock that talent by providing Black entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. We want to thank Richard Petty Motorsports for its vision in bringing these tools to Black men and women to unlock those talents.”

Through this partnership, TLE and its Black Entrepreneur Initiative will make its entrepreneurial platform available to Black entrepreneurs from the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce.

“The mission of the Commerce is to empower and encourage prosperity for Nashville’s African American businesses by connecting businesses and business professionals with worthwhile partnerships that lead to economic advancement; developing businesses that are successful, sustainable, and scalable; providing businesses with economic opportunities that allow them to create jobs and wealth; and leading on policy initiatives that cultivate an economic environment for businesses to thrive.”

TLE will provide 100 free signups for one year of its entrepreneurial platform to members of the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce. This offer is part of the goal of TLE’s Black Entrepreneur Initiative to empower 100,000 current and aspiring Black entrepreneurs across the country.

“We are proud to partner with The Lonely Entrepreneur and their Black Entrepreneur Initiative as we collectively celebrate Juneteenth,” Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer for Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “Entrepreneurism can be a lonely path, so the resources and support structure provided by the Black Entrepreneur Initiative will provide the tools to assist Nashville Black entrepreneurs in their quest to be successful business leaders. To provide these business tools at no expense is a tremendous opportunity to the entrepreneur. We are humbled to play our part in strengthening the Black business community in Nashville.”

TLE and the Black Entrepreneur Initiative (501c3) (BEI) will be the primary partner of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, piloted by Erik Jones, in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) at the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 20.

The Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway will be broadcast live on NBCSN on Sunday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the Black Entrepreneur Initiative 501(c)(3)

Founded by a multi-racial coalition of community and business leaders, the Black Entrepreneur Initiative is a nationwide program dedicated to empowering 100,000 Black entrepreneurs with access to the knowledge, tools and support they need to start or grow a business. The Black Entrepreneur Initiative is provided free to Black entrepreneurs through the generous donations of corporate, philanthropic and community partners. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/bei.

About The Lonely Entrepreneur

The Lonely Entrepreneur seeks to unlock the potential of one million entrepreneurs worldwide. The Lonely Entrepreneur empowers entrepreneurs and provides corporate, non-profit, social responsibility and community efforts with the opportunity to empower entrepreneurs with entrepreneurial skills and have a better chance of bringing their visions to life. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/nonprofit.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. Petty Enterprisesrecorded 268 victories, and Richard Petty Motorsports has recorded five victories, for a total of 273, respectively. Richard Petty Motorsports has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).