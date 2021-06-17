Ford Performance NASCAR VIDEO: Next Gen Mustang Takes on Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR NEXT GEN MUSTANG TAKES ON CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Ford’s new 2022 NASCAR Next Gen Mustang recently took to the track for the first time since being unveiled publicly last month as part of a two-day test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The car, which was driven by David Ragan, is preparing for its on-track debut during Daytona Speedweeks in February. This Mustang is all-new with many technological advancements, including independent rear suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, 18-inch aluminum forged wheels, and a symmetric body.