DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway – No. 17 Wins!

Friday, June 18
Track: Nashville Superpeedway, 1.33-mile oval
Race: 12 of 22
Event: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps, 200 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 14th
Finish: 21st
- Hailie Deegan qualified 14th for her first race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday evening.
- On lap 20, Deegan reported her Monster Energy F-150 was a little loose on entry but she was running top-10 lap times. With 10 laps to go in Stage 1, Deegan was 23rd.
- Deegan closed out the first stage in 22nd and reported her F-150 was still loose on entry. She pitted during the break for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help with her loose condition.
- The California native started the second stage from 23rd. With 20 laps to go in the stage, Deegan was 24th as she continued to battle the loose condition. A caution was displayed on lap 78 and Deegan came down pit road for fuel, four tires and major adjustments. She restarted 22nd and closed out the stage in 20th.
- Deegan started the final stage from 22nd and slipped back to 29th when the caution was displayed on lap 111. Under the caution, Deegan stayed out and moved up to the 27th position for the restart. With 10 laps to go in the event, Deegan was in the 21st spot, where she ultimately finished.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 36th
Finish: 18th
- Tanner Gray started the Rackley Roofing 200 from the 36th position after missing qualifying. NASCAR found something they did not like on the lower nose section of the truck and required the team to replace it.
- The Ford driver had advanced up to 24th in the opening eight laps and radioed that the truck was building tighter and tighter as the run went on. He finished Stage 1 in the 20th position.
- The team pitted at the stage break for tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments and restarted in 15th. The truck fired off free and Gray ran as high up as 14th, but was in 17th when the caution waved on lap 78. He stayed out under caution and restarted in eighth and finished Stage 2 there to earn three stage points.
- At the stage break the team pitted for tires and fuel. An uncontrolled tire penalty forced the No. 15 to restart the rear of the field in 28th.
- The caution flag came out on lap 111 and Gray was up to 21st. The green flag waved with 33 laps remaining and he was able to gain three more positions to finish in 18th.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150
Start: 6th
Finish: 1st
- Ryan Preece qualified in the sixth position in the Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150 and finished Stage 1 there.
- The team pitted for tires, fuel and adjustments at the break and restarted in 11th. Preece quickly moved up to seventh and was running there when caution waved on lap 78.
- Crew chief Chad Johnston had him come down pit road for tires and to top off with fuel. He restarted in 13th and finished Stage 2 in 10th.
- Preece started the final stage in sixth and drove his way up to second by the time a caution came out on lap 111. On the restart, he moved the No. 17 into the lead for the opening lap, but fell back to second and began to mount a charge back towards the lead.
- The Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford rocketed to the lead with six laps remaining in the race and Preece held on to win in his first ever Truck Series start. The win marks the second ever series win for David Gilliland Racing.
Next event: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania on June 26 at 12 p.m. ET.