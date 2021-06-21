71 Camping Spots Left for Pocono’s 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend

LONG POND, Pa. (June 21, 2021) – Out of the 3,280 total campsites at Pocono Raceway for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader this weekend, only 71 spots are unsold and currently available for purchase. RV and Tent Camping spots for the Infield and GEICO Family Campgrounds are only available while supplies last. To purchase camping, please call Pocono Raceway’s Ticket Office at 1-800-722-3929 or visit www.poconoraceway.com/camping.

Kids, ages 12 and under, always camp for free during NASCAR event weekends at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ All Camping guests will enjoy four nights/five days of camping, three nights of live music and entertainment at the Infield Block Party, daily programming for all ages at the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center, the Pocono Raceway Bark Park for dogs, the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground for kids of all abilities to learn, grow and play together and an incredible firework show on Saturday night. Campers receive complimentary access to the Grandstand for the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday and access to Fan Fair all weekend. And, new for 2021, camping guests with a Pit/Paddock Pass will be able to ride their bike around the 2.5-mile track on Thursday evening and Friday morning, as well as walk the Frontstretch.

The Infield and GEICO Family Campgrounds will open to camping guests starting at Noon on Thursday, June 24. All campers must check in at the new RV/Camping Registration by entering through Gate 7 located off Route 115. Campers can stay until Noon on Monday, June 28. RV & Camping Registration will close at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 26. All Infield camping spots purchased before Wednesday, June 23 will receive (2) complimentary, race weekend Pit/Paddock Passes.

The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five NASCAR & ARCA races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th.

For additional event details, schedule and important fan information, visit www.poconoraceway.com/eventguide.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including “The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow,” Tough Mudder and a wide range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.