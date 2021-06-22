Pocono Organics CBD Announced As Sponsor For NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono on Saturday, June 26

LONG POND, Pa. (June 22, 2021) – Pocono Organics, one of the largest Regenerative Organic Farms in North America, will sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 26. Pocono Organics will highlight their line of USDA Certified Organic, Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD products with the Pocono Organics CBD 325. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 is part of the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ featuring five NASCAR & ARCA Races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days, from June 25-27.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Pocono Raceway again this year as we continue our mission to be a catalyst for hope, health, wellness and healing by highlighting our line of CBD Products,” said Ashley Walsh, Pocono Organics Founder and President. “Every hemp plant grown at Pocono Organics has been in our hands from hand-seeding to hand-harvesting. We hang dry our plants so that they retain higher levels of cannabinoids and terpenes – which makes a better-quality product. Each of our products include organic ingredients that you can pronounce!”

Pocono Organics’ wellness product line includes artisanal, small-batch CBD tinctures, creams, salve sticks, lip balms, body oil, bath bombs as well as a new launched pet-friendly organic tincture. These products are formulated in their own lab and are available online and carried in numerous retail outlets, spas, and doctors’ offices across multiple states.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ashley and her team as they work to educate and grow not only their USDA Certified Organic CBD products, but also educate those about Pocono Organics’ Regenerative Organic Agriculture practices,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Pocono Organics is not only near and dear to me as part of our family of businesses, but also leads the way in inspiring people and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

In close partnership with the Rodale Institute, recognized as the global leaders in regenerative organic science and research, Pocono Organics brings the power of soil-based farming to larger audiences. Regenerative organic agricultural practices include low-till methods and zero use of chemicals and pesticides. This farming approach produces some of the cleanest and most nutrient-dense crops grown on earth – making them better for consumers – while also strengthening and healing the soil in which they are grown – which is better for our planet.

“At our core, we are Global Center for Research, Education & Discovery,” said Walsh. “Our strategic partnerships with Pocono Raceway and the Rodale Institute will continue to allow us to bring much-needed and well-deserved attention to the farming community as we drive towards a healthier population and a healthier planet.”

The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five NASCAR & ARCA races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Pocono Organics 325 NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th. For additional event details, schedule and important fan information, visit www.poconoraceway.com/eventguide.

###

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Cup Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one ARCA Menards Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including “The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow,” Tough Mudder and a wide range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Pocono Organics

Pocono Organics is a health and wellness organization with a mission to inspire people and heal the earth. The Global Center for Research, Education, and Discovery is one of the largest satellite research facilities in North America. Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Pocono Organics has more than 380 acres of farmland and 40,000 square feet of greenhouse space. Pocono Organics has a strategic partnership with Rodale Institute, the global leaders in Regenerative Organic Agriculture practices and research and is one of their largest research satellite facilities. The farm is also home to more than 330,000 honeybees for crop pollination and to help strengthen the local ecosystem. Awarded the 2019 Environmental Innovator of the Year by the Green Sports Alliance, sustainability is a hallmark of Pocono Organics. The farm draws power from a 3MW, 25-acre solar farm and reclaims rainwater from 70,000 square feet of roofs for irrigation. Pocono Organics also serves the local community through its Clean Food, Dirty Hands school education program and veterans in transition through a Veteran Farmer Training Program. In addition, the property includes an organic farmer’s market and café, and with a 56-room adjoining hotel, is an agritourism destination, and host location for annual festivals. Please visit www.PoconoOrganics.com to learn more about Pocono Organic’s mission and work.