Gilliland on Pole at Pocono with Frontline Enterprises Ford. Death Wish Coffee Returns with Alfredo. McDowell Excited About New Partnership

Front Row Motorsports Comes to Pocono for Doubleheader Weekend

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) travels to the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend for a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend and for the next round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series race begins at 12:00 p.m ET on FS1.

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Sunday’s Cup race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on NBCSN.

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 will start from the pole for Saturday’s 60-lap race at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. Gilliland comes into the event sitting fifth in points and coming off his fifth top-five finish of the season last weekend in Nashville.

“I felt at the beginning of the season, with some of the changes we made around our team, that we were going to be capable of winning and racing up front,” said Gilliland. “Right now, it’s coming together and we’ve had fast trucks and good races. We just want to keep that momentum up this weekend at Pocono.”

Gilliland has finished seventh, seventh and fourth in his three previous NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Pocono.

“I like the track,” continued Gilliland. “It’s unique, fun to drive and fast. It fits my driving style and I’ve always had fun racing there. Starting up front will help us for sure and hopefully we can have another good run.”

Anthony Alfredo will be making his first NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend with Death Wish Coffee on the No. 38 Ford Mustang for both Saturday and Sunday. Alfredo has one previous start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the track.

“Well, I was wrecked on the first lap during that Truck race,” said Alfredo. “So, I’ve seen the track and have practice laps, but I didn’t get a chance to really race. That’s why I’m looking forward to this weekend. I can really learn a lot on Saturday, and instead of waiting months to come back, we race the next day. That’s great for me. I can finally get a bunch of race experience and apply it quickly.”

Alfredo will start 24th on Saturday. NASCAR will invert the top-20 finishers from Saturday to determine the starting lineup for Sunday.

Michael McDowell will race the Horizon Hobby/ARRMA Ford Mustang on Saturday and Sunday to begin the newest partnership at FRM. Horizon Hobby is the global leader in RC products and accessories while the ARRMA brand features the biggest, fastest, and most durable radio controlled cars and trucks in the industry. McDowell and his family had fun with the cars this week.

“It was cool this week,” said McDowell. “We took my family to the shop and ARRMA hooked us up with some Kraton’s for my kids and they let me have a Felony. They were fast and my kids had a great time. That’s what cool about this partnership. We’re having fun as a family and anyone can do it. I loved seeing my children smiling, laughing and have a good time. That’s pretty special.”

McDowell finished eighth last year in the first race at Pocono.

“We had a great car at Pocono last year,” concluded McDowell. “We feel that our car this weekend will be just as fast and we really want to get into the top-10 again.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.