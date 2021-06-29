Chris Buescher – Road America Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 250 miles, 62 laps, Stages: 14-15-33

Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip – Sunday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Another New Track for the NASCAR Cup Series

· This event will mark the 12th season of NASCAR racing at Road America, but it will be the first for the NCS since 1956. The Xfinity Series has made Elkhart Lake a stop on its circuit since 2010.

· The Cup stars are on track for the first time Saturday for a 50-minute practice session at 12:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for raceday morning at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Buescher at Road America

· Buescher heads into the weekend with some prior experience at Road America, with two races under his belt in the Xfinity Series.

· He finished 18th in 2014 in the No. 60, and backed that up with a ninth-place run the following year after starting sixth.

· Thus far on road courses in 2021, Buescher has finishes of 11th (Daytona), 13th (COTA) and 16th (Sonoma). Overall he has 16 starts on road courses in the NCS.

Luke Lambert at Road America

· Lambert also heads into the weekend with at least a race in his past at Road America, having served as crew chief for Elliott Sadler in 2012. The duo finished 15th after starting 13th in the No. 2 machine.

· Overall in the NCS, Lambert has 21 starts on road courses with three top-10s and an average finish of 19th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Road America:

“This weekend is yet another opportunity for our team to rebound as the playoff picture gets ever tighter. Thankfully I’ve had some experience there prior in the Xfinity Series years ago, and that combined with our crew chiefs’ past should give us a good base to start from. We’ve felt pretty confident in our road course program the last few months, so our hope is to put the Fastenal Ford up front come Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 20th in the first of two races at Pocono last weekend, earning himself the pole for Sunday’s race. He went on to finish 19th in that event.

Where They Rank

The playoff battle continues to heat up with Buescher three points below the cut line entering the weekend.

On the Car

Fastenal is in its 11th season with Roush Fenway, having first joined the fold in 2010 as the primary partner on the No. 60 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team and driver Carl Edwards. That team went on to win the owners championship with Edwards in 2011. Fastenal later served as a primary on Buescher’s No. 60 Ford that captured the NXS Championship in 2015.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Dewalt, Mechanix Wear, Rustoleum, Sqwincher and Werner on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps its business partners strengthen their supply chains, remove unnecessary costs, and focus more resources on what they do best. The company’s distribution system centers on 3,200+ in-market locations, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to support the unique local needs of our customers. This customer-centric service network is supported by 15 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists, a suite of e-business and automated supply technology solutions, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing structures – all focused on helping customers reduce costs, capture time, and achieve their business goals.