Ryan Newman – Road America Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Race Format: 250 miles, 62 laps, Stages: 14-15-33

Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip – Sunday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Another New Track for the NASCAR Cup Series

This event will mark the 12th season of NASCAR racing at Road America, but it will be the first for the NCS since 1956. The Xfinity Series has made Elkhart Lake a stop on its circuit since 2010.

The Cup stars are on track for the first time Saturday for a 50-minute practice session at 12:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for raceday morning at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Newman on Road Courses

Newman will make his first-ever NASCAR start at Road America this weekend. He has 43 starts all-time on road courses in the NCS with 11 top-10s and an average finish of 17th.

Newman has road course finishes of 20th (Daytona), 24th (COTA) and 33rd (Sonoma) thus far in 2021. Ahead of the weekend, he will jump in a TransAm car and gain valuable experience in testing Thursday and Friday ahead of a race Saturday afternoon at the 4.04-mile road course.

Scott Graves at Road America

Graves will head to Road America with some Xfinity Series experience in his back pocket, having called three races from 2014-16. He was Chris Buescher’s crew chief in the 2014 and 2015 events, leading him to a ninth-place run in 2015.

A year later he and Daniel Suarez finished fourth in the No. 19 machine. Graves will also join Newman for the TransAm events this week, along with his spotter, Jason Jarrett, ahead of the NCS getting on track.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Road America:

“Road America is going to be all new to me, been there once as a fan but never competed there. I’ve spent some time on the simulator and talked to the guys about what to expect, and probably watch a few clips what to do, what not to do and where the passing zones are. The TransAm race will be a good opportunity to get some experience so that we’re ready for the weekend in our Kohler Generators Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 37th in the first race of last weekend’s Pocono doubleheader and 22nd on Sunday.

Where They Rank

Newman is 24th in points through 19 events.

On the Car

Kohler Generators makes its return to the No. 6 this weekend in their own backyard, as Kohler, Wisconsin, is just a short drive to the Road America track. Newman will run a familiar patriotic scheme – the same he drove for the Coca-Cola 600 – in celebration of the July 4th holiday this weekend.

About KOHLER Generators

KOHLER Generators is a leading manufacturer of automatic standby generators, which connect to the electrical system of a home or a business and quickly restore power following an outage to provide security and peace of mind for everyday life. KOHLER whole home generators are permanently installed outside a home, similar to a central air conditioning (AC) unit. The generator operates on natural gas or liquid propane (LP) and is wired into a home’s electrical system. When power is lost from unexpected events such as severe weather storms, the standby generator automatically kicks in – generally within seconds – and can power hard-wired systems and appliances including air conditioning, heat, medical equipment, Internet and Wi-Fi, security systems and lighting. KOHLER Generators is part of privately held Kohler Co., headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company provides complete power systems including portable, residential, industrial, and marine generators; automatic transfer switches; switchgear; monitoring controls; and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications. Kohler Power Systems has delivered energy solutions for markets worldwide since 1920. Visit KOHLERGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, or Twitter at @KOHLERPower. or more information.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturing of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.