Baby Doge Coin Makes NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut with Brandon Brown at Atlanta

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway | 1.5 Mile Quad-Oval

Race: 18 of 33

Event: Credit Karma Money 250

Race: Saturday, July 10 | 3:30 p.m. ET | NBCSN & PRN

Stages: 40 / 80 / 163 = 251.02

Brandon Brown | Atlanta Motor Speedway | Xfinity Stats

Starts: 4

Best Start: 4

Best Finish: 12

Brown on Atlanta:

“I’m looking forward to heading back to “Hotlanta” this weekend where it looks like the track is going to live up to its nickname. The forecast looks warm, which means the race track will be hot and slick, so having good forward drive is going to be a big key to success.

“When we were here in the spring, we got taken out late in the race after running in and around the Top-10, so there’s definitely some redemption that our team is looking for in regards to finishing where we ran all race long back in March.

“This weekend, we’re proud to welcome Baby Doge Coin aboard our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as the newest partner of Brandonbilt Motorsports. Baby Doge Coin is a brand new cryptocurrency with a unique goal; to save as many dogs as possible. Since their beginning in June of 2021, they have almost donated $100,000 to help save dogs and are considered the world’s first dog-charity cryptocurrency.

“Being a dog owner and animal lover myself, I’m very excited about this partnership and the meaning behind Baby Doge Coin’s initiatives. The car looks awesome and I can’t wait for everybody to see it on track this weekend.”

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin was born June 1st , 2021. The mission was simple: save dogs. Birthed by fans & members of the Doge Coin online community, Baby Doge is being labeled as the world’s 1st dog-charity cryptocurrency. Having quickly ammased over 368,000 holders & 100,000 followers on Twitter, even Elon Musk recently tweeted about Baby Doge. Baby Doge has already donated over $75,000 to help save dogs & has plans to donate much more.

To learn more about Baby Doge Coin, visit www.babydogecoin.com.

Facebook: @BabyDogeCoin

Instagram: @thebabydogecoin

Twitter: @BabyDogeCoin

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.