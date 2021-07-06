Carson Hocevar – Knoxville Race Advance

Knoxville Raceway Race Advance

Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

Team: No. 42 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Knoxville: “I’ve had this race circled on the calendar for a long time,” said Hocevar. “I’m excited to take our Niece Motorsports Chevrolet to Knoxville. It’s going to be a new challenge for all of us, but I enjoy racing on dirt and think it will be a lot of fun.”

Hocevar at Knoxville: Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 marks the first time that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits Knoxville Raceway.

In two prior Truck Series starts on dirt, Hocevar has a best finish of 21st, coming earlier this year at Bristol.

In the Points: Hocevar remains 10th in the driver point standings after the most recent race at Pocono Raceway. In addition, Hocevar retained the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Niece Equipment.

For over 40 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity, and dependability.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.