Motorcycle Visibility Tips to Follow in the Dark

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of riding a motorcycle. Alongside being fun, it’s therapeutic and can be an exciting way to get to and from your destination. However, like all automobiles, they are dangerous. You need to make sure you are safe before you even think about getting on the road.

Below, we are going to take a look at some different motorcycle visibility tips that you should follow at night.

Let’s get started.

Use reflective tape

One of the most affordable and easy ways to make yourself (and your motorcycle) more visible in the dark is to use reflective tape. It’s cheap and can be applied almost anywhere to help you stand out on the road. Put in around your wheel rims, the edges of your panniers, and on the front of your forks. The more, the merrier.

Wear the right clothing and gear

Wearing the right clothing and gear is one of the most important things to remember when riding. If you are involved in a motorcycle crash, you want to be as protected as possible. From your helmet to gloves, boots, jackets, and pants, make sure everything is of high quality. To make yourself more visible at night, look for bright colors, or consider wearing a reflective jacket over everything. All-black might look cool but save it for the daytime.

Clean your headlights

Just like all the other aspects of your motorcycle, your headlights need attention. If they are dirty, they aren’t going to work as well during the night. Regularly cleaning should do the trick, but if they are cloudy, there is a quick remedy. Mix some toothpaste with baking soda and clean with a soft cloth. It’s that easy. You can find more motorcycle cleaning tips here.

Tap your brakes

Yes, the main function of brakes is to help you slow down, but at night they also come with another purpose. By tapping your brakes, you active your brake lights, which will (hopefully) alert the driver behind you of your position. You can also use it to inform others of any dangerous road conditions.

Avoid blind spots

When riding your motorcycle, you want to make sure that you avoid the blind spots of other vehicles as much as possible. At night it’s even more essential, as they become larger. If you’re passing another car, do it quickly, and whenever your riding, make sure you can be seen in their mirrors. It’s all part of defensive riding to keep yourself safe.

Use your horn

While your horn should only be used for emergencies, at night, if something happens, it’s important to remember to use it. If you follow all of the advice above and still end up not being seen, your horn acts as a reminder to back off and alters your presence to other drivers. Trust us when we say it’s there for a reason.

And that’s it. These were six tips to improve your visibility. What do you think? Is there any other advice that you would recommend?