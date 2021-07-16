SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Atlanta Motor Speedway Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 Starting Position: 30th (Event Formula)

Driver Points Position: 30st | Owner Points Position: 37th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. New Hampshire is the sixth race of 2021 but is the 28th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days.

We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all delivers long-lasting energy.

Bucked Up Energy New Flavors: Bucked Up Energy is now available in 10 different flavors including four recently released new flavors.

Gym n’ Juice pays homage to those classic west coast vibes with a citrusy, smooth flavor that is sure to drive you back to the early-coastal ‘90s.

Bucked Up Energy Strawberry-Kiwi features two delicious flavors fused to form one. The result — a zero sugar, solar-sweet source of energy so abundant the world might actually start revolving around you.

Pink lemonade prodigies innovate, fusing an otherwise basic beverage with refreshing cranberry, and thinly sliced lemons, for garnish — earning its sweet, refreshing, and jubilant. And yet, miraculously sugar-free taste.

Mango Tango tastes like a well-placed double entendre — two meanings, up to your interpretation. Perhaps, it’s a melodic, upbeat fiesta of juicy goodness pulling sultry-sweet dance moves on your tongue. Or we could be using Tango as code, letting you decide the most fitting “T” descriptive word.

Saving You Some Money: As summer has officially shifted into high gear, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect barbecue.

In support of their recent partnership at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway last weekend, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

New Leadership: SS GreenLight Racing announced last week that Joe Williams will take over crew chief duties for Joe Graf Jr. for the remainder of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Williams joins SS GreenLight Racing after a tenure at Our Motorsports. Additionally, Danny Johnson joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as car chief.

In their debut together last weekend, Graf charged his No. 07 Z Grills Chevrolet Camaro inside the top-20, before being shoved out on a late-race restart and settling for a 25th place finish.

Still, the finish was the team’s best effort since Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.

A Pair of Birthdays: It’s been a celebratory week for the Graf family.

On Monday, July 12, Graf celebrated his 23rd birthday, while the following day, July 13, Graf’s younger teenage brother Ryan celebrated his 16th birthday.

To no one’s surprise, both exchanged sneakers as presents.

VIP Exclusive: Thanks to partner G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age – race fans have an opportunity to win a VIP passes for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race of their choice.

To enter, follow @JoeGrafJr and @The_GCoin on Twitter, tag two friends and simply download the G Coin app to your mobile device. A winner will be chosen at the end of the month.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 will mark Graf’s first career start at the “Magic Mile.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series had planned to compete at New Hampshire last year, but the event was realigned to another race track due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in 26 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.0 and an average result of 24.2.

Put Me In Coach: To strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the 2020 offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 G-Coin Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 85 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 51st NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his first at the 1.058-mile speedway.

In his previous 50 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran JJ Yeley will drive the No. 17 Nurtec ODT Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday afternoon.

Yeley is set to make his 342nd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 10th at the Loudon, N.H. facility. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2005 New England 200, where he finished sixth after starting 10th driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On New Leadership: "I have a positive outlook on the second half of the season even though the results were not what we were hoping for to start the year.

“I’m glad to have Z Grills back on the car this weekend and hopefully we can give them their best finish of the season on Saturday afternoon.”

On New Leadership: “I have a positive outlook on the second half of the season even though the results were not what we were hoping for to start the year.

“I will continue to work hard and give everything both on and off the track to enhance the overall presence and performance of our team and partners for the rest of the 2021 season.”

On Recent Performances: “Most of the first half of the season has been tough, however, it is during times like this that all your mental discipline and training really come to the forefront.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of mental toughness in overcoming obstacles you don’t control.

“When I look at the speed and balance of our cars this year, they are much better than last year. That isn’t from luck. That is from the hard work and grind it out mental toughness of this team.

“It’s such a shame that we have had such a rough stretch, but this is no different than life. We all experience highs and lows in life. Like anyone at a low point, we are going to remain mentally tough and keep moving forward. We embrace the suck. We know it can’t last.

“Going forward we are going to focus on what we can control and continue to execute at our highest level during the second half of the year. There are a ton of races left in the season and hopefully, we have shaken the bad luck. I would be worried if our cars lacked competitiveness, but they don’t. We have a lot of racing left and we are due for some good luck.”

Race Information:

The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 18th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The race will take the green flag on Sat., Jul. 17, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.