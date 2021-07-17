Brian Henderson Qualifies TCR Honda Civic Third at Lime Rock for Atlanta Speedwerks in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Henderson and Robert Noaker Third in No. 84 Sabelt/Pagid Honda Civic TCR;

No. 94 Qelo Capital/Dinner With Racers Honda Civic TCR Going To Back-Up Car For Saturday’s Race

LIME ROCK, Connecticut (July 16, 2021) – Brian Henderson drove the No. 84 Sabelt/Pagid Honda Civic TCR to third on the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge grid for Atlanta Speedwerks during Friday’s qualifying, setting up a second row start for Saturday’s two-hour Lime Rock Park 120.

Saturday’s race is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. EDT and can be seen live via TrackPass on the NBC Sports app.

Henderson’s best time during the 15-minute qualifying session came in 54.484 seconds (97.657 mph) on his 10th lap of the 1.5-mile circuit. Henderson will start the race and run the opening stint before passing the car to Robert Noaker for the run to the finish.

It’s the sixth time this season in as many races that at least one Atlanta Speedwerks Honda Civic has qualified in the top three TCR positions.

“We’re really happy with P3 overall,” Henderson said. “We’re really close on time, and we’ve been working on race pace for the end when Robert will be there. I think we’re setup pretty good for that. We should be quick at the end and hopefully we’ll come away with a couple of cars on the podium.”

Ryan Eversley, who sits second in the season-long Driver Standings, and co-driver Scott Smithson will start the No. 94 Qelo Capital/Dinner With Racers Honda Civic TCR from the rear of the field after a practice-session crash. The team is currently prepping a back-up car for use in Saturday’s race.

Atlanta Speedwerks is riding a two-race winning streak after sweeping the back-to-back Watkins Glen races, first with Eversley and team owner Todd Lamb in the No. 94 machine, and then with Henderson and Noaker in the No. 84 Honda Civic.

With that win, Henderson and Noaker have moved to sixth in the Driver and Team Championship and are hoping to improve more in Saturday’s race.

Pre-race festivities begin at 10:05 a.m. EDT on Saturday morning, with the green flag at 11:05 a.m. EDT on the NBC Sports app.

About Atlanta Speedwerks

Atlanta Speedwerks is a professional road racing team and prep shop, providing road racing services, car builds, roll cages, arrive and drive programs, and performance parts. Headquartered near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the company runs winning arrive & drive programs in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Mazda MX-5 Cup, Porsche Club of America and SCCA Spec Miata, among others. Professional coaching and driver development round out the company’s offerings.