Wright Motorsports Scores Podium, Makes Points Gain in Heated Lime Rock Weekend

LAKEVILLE, Conn., (July 17) — Wright Motorsports braved sweltering temperatures and stifling humidity this weekend at Lime Rock Park, leaving the Northeast Grand Prix with a hefty points pull to go towards their Michelin Pilot Challenge championship endeavor. Lightning cut short the two-hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sprint race, disappointing drivers and teams alike, eager to earn valuable championship points.

“It’s definitely disappointing that the red flag ate so much into the IMSA race,” said Team Owner John Wright. “However, I’m still proud of our team, on both programs. The WeatherTech guys had a strong car to finish that race, and the Michelin Pilot Challenge group had an awesome race to finish third and get that top spot in the championship standings. Great job all around.”

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP

After a less than ideal qualifying session on Friday, the team put together a strong strategy to allow for the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R to work its way up through the field. The entire GTD field drove into turn one after the green flag, resulting in the No. 16 getting shuffled back several positions. Avoiding any contact, driver Trent Hindman kept his head down as the field spread out. The Porsche came alive in Hindman’s second stint, and the young racer and was able to climb back up to eighth before a weather-related full-course caution. The clouds rolled in over Lime Rock Park, and with one hour, ten minutes remaining on the clock, the race was red-flagged for lightning in the area. The race did not resume, and with the eighth-place finish, Wright Motorsports unofficially maintains their fifth-place standing in the GTD class team points.

Driver Quotes | No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Patrick Long

Incidents aside, I’ve never had a race where I wasn’t able to get in. it’s unfortunate we didn’t get to run the final stint. We worked hard this week, and we were certainly hopeful that the final stint was going to come our way. I appreciate our partners and wish we could have put on a better show for our fans. Sometimes Mother Nature has another plan.

Trent Hindman

Big thanks to the Wright Motorsports crew. We showed a lot of speed in our Porsche 911 GT3 R this weekend. I’m not sure what happened in qualifying and our first stint. We need to investigate a little bit. Our first stint was dictated by a lack of pace in qualifying, and as soon as we got into the second stint in the race, the car just came alive. There are some things we can investigate and the silver lining is that we did everything correctly and in the right direction. Something outside of our control dictated our result today. We have lots of positives coming out Lime Rock and going into Road America.

MICHELIN PILOT CHALLENGE

After an incident in qualifying the No. 16 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport started the race from 21st position, but Hardwick had a strong opening start, passing several cars in the first laps of the race. A series of cautions and penalties also played into the team’s hands, and the car gained nine positions in the first ten minutes. He closed out his stint in eleventh, and true to team form, a fast and efficient pit stop with a fuel fill, driver change, and the addition of tires, brought Jan Heylen into the race in seventh position. Despite saving fuel, Heylen put in strong opening lap times as the Michelin tires came up to temperature. Racing three-wide at times, he climbed up to fourth as the field’s level of aggression increased each minute closer to the checkered flag. In the final 20 minutes, various cars had contact or went off course, while the No. 16 Porsche raced smartly for position, solidly holding a third-place result to the end of the race. The strong result brings the team to tie for first in the Michelin Pilot Challenge GS point championship.

Both series next head to the fan-favorite circuit of Road America, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the next pair of sprint races. On-track activities will begin Friday, August 6th, with Michelin Pilot Challenge’s race taking place on Saturday evening, followed by the IMSA WeatherTech headlining races on the afternoon of Sunday, August 8th. The team’s three-car Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands operation will also return to action for the one-make championship’s seventh and eighth rounds on the four-mile circuit. For more information, visit imsa.com.

Driver Quotes | Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Ryan Hardwick

What an unbelievable finish. I’ll remember this race for a long time. From dealing with the mistake I made yesterday to come from dead last all the way to third place was remarkable. It was one of the greatest races of my life, for sure. We owe it all to the team for getting the car prepared. It was great and brilliant to drive. Credit also goes to Jan Heylen. He put in a mega stint at the end to push us up to the podium. I feel fortunate for this finish, and to be leaving halfway through the season tied for the championship with the BMW. I’m super excited for Road America to see how the season finishes from here.

Jan Heylen

I was really looking forward to coming to Lime Rock Park. There are always good battles here. Starting from the back, it was going to be a tough race for us, but this is a fun place to come through the field. The team had really good strategy and Ryan Hardwick drove a good stint. He definitely did half of the work. We had good pace in practice in the long runs, and in the race, I saved my tires and settled in, and it all came together in the end. Third place is a good result, and we’re tied for the points lead. It’s a super weekend for us. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing and keep chipping away at it.

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series, international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. For more information, visit wrightmotorsports.com