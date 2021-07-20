When racing returns at The Glen, JCR will be powered by Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is proud to announce that Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet will make their season debut on the #51 Chevy Saturday August 7th. When the Xfinity Series returns to racing at Watkins Glen. Also jumping on board as associate sponsors will be Handle Biz Have Fun Club (ClubHBHF) and Circle B Diecast.

“I will definitely be ready to get back to racing when we head up to Watkins Glen in a few weeks and it will be great to have Whitaker Chevy back on the car too. Kevin has been a great partner of JCR and we want to park the Whitaker Hot Rod in victory lane for him.” Clements said. “I’m also really honored to have former Buffalo Bills Stevie Johnson and his ClubHBHF Foundation riding along and glad to have Circle B back on board also!” Clements went on to say.

Fans also have the opportunity to ride along with Jeremy on Kevin Whitaker and ClubHBHF Chevrolet by visiting:

stickygears.com/products/watkins-glen-clements-ride-along

Spaces are limited and all proceeds will go to the ClubHBHF foundation.

Joining Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as associate sponsors will be: Circle B Diecast HBHF.Club, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Watkins Glen International

Date: Saturday, August 7th, 2021Broadcast Information: TV: 4:00 pm EST on CNBC

FAST FACTS:

Best Start 11th – 2019

Best Finish 11th – 2019

10th career start at Watkins Glen

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT KEVIN WHITAKER CHEVROLET

Chevrolet has an all-American image that’s helped them earn their way to the top of the totem pole of vehicle manufacturers. Fostering a diverse vehicle lineup including compact cars, mid-size cars, sports cars, trucks, and SUVs, Chevrolet is a name drivers trust when they’ve set high expectations in their vehicle.

Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet carries an extensive selection of new and pre-owned cars, trucks, vans, crossovers, and SUVs in Greenville, SC. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, they have the perfect fit for you. If you’re looking to lease your next vehicle, at Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC, they have competitive lease specials on new Chevrolet vehicles. Their staff will make sure that your car-buying experience is pleasant and hassle-free. Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in Greenville, SC also has an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Browse their online showroom at www.kevinwhitaker.net.

ABOUT NBHF.CLUB

ClubHBHF was founded by former NFL wide receiver and Bay Area native, Stevie J Styles. The HBHF brand represents ‘HandleBizHaveFun’ and a worldwide community of people who recognize the importance of living a purposeful, balanced lifestyle. ClubHBHF has established itself as a company that assist athletes, entertainers, businesses and entrepreneurs along the way to financial happiness through our Club Membership and/or partnerships.

Much of the brand narrative ‘HBHF’ is told through our collaborations. Everything that is received by this initiative is energetically repurposed into a direct focus on community awareness through our love for youth sports.

We are dedicated to our Skill Camps, along with our one-of-a-kind, Exposure Academy (XA). Through this, ClubHBHF is able to develop individuals at an astronomical rate, while promoting our athletes’ unique talents. We create opportunities for you to showcase your skills. That’s what ClubHBHF is about.